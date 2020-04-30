Knoxville’s Chad Finchum was preparing for NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 13 when he heard the news.
“My crew chief (Ryan Bell) called and told me that NASCAR was making us load our car up and go home,” Finchum said. “The race had been postponed because of the coronavirus. I’m not going to lie, I was a little scared.”
On Thursday, Finchum received more headline-grabbing news.
The NASCAR season will resume on May 17 with a Cup Series event at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. For the Xfinity Series, there will be races Tuesday, May 19 at Darlington and Monday, May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.
“I love racing and competition, and I’m ready to get back behind the wheel,” said Finchum in a phone interview. “I think it will be comforting for people to watch NASCAR on TV again.”
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, NASCAR officials announced a variety of safety measures for the one-day shows.
There will be health screenings upon track entry and exit, social distancing limits, and mandatory use of personal protective equipment throughout the event.
“I wouldn’t have a problem at all with wearing a mask, gloves or anything else of that nature,” Finchum said. “I’m just trying to stay healthy and keep everyone around us healthy. I think our government, the business community, and NASCAR has really done a good job of taking the coronavirus serious.”
Finchum drives for the Statesville, North Carolina-based MBM Motorsports team owned by veteran NASCAR driver Carl Long. He was 19th in Xfinity points when the season was put on hold.
“I’m only 25, but I’ve never seen anything like this happen and my parents haven’t seen anything like it either,” said Finchum, who has competed in 74 Xfinity races and one Cup event. “We had a really good start to the season with some solid top-25 finishes. And then everything just stopped.”
On March 7, Finchum competed in the Xfinity Series event at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. On Thursday of the following week, Finchum was eating lunch at his home when he heard that NASCAR intended to run the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway without spectators.
“That was disappointing because we wouldn’t have a sport without fans. But I understood the task at hand,” Finchum said.
Later that night, Finchum drove to Atlanta and checked into his hotel room.
“The garage was supposed to open at 12 on Friday afternoon and I was on my way to the track from my hotel,” Finchum said. “All the cars had been unloaded and the pit stalls had been set up. Everybody was getting ready for practice.”
That’s when Finchum received the jaw-dropping call from his crew chief.
“I was like ‘Wow,’ Finchum said. “On the drive home, I was calling my parents, my girlfriend’s parents and my friends. The weather was a little overcast, and it was a dreary day in general. At that point, I had no idea how bad this virus was or how bad it could get.”
“It just felt like something was missing, and things have kind of felt that way ever since.”
During the long layoff, Finchum said he has been practicing social distancing and has even avoided public gatherings with friends.
“It’s been tough with no racing, not really having a secure income and not really knowing the future,” Finchum said. “I’m usually on the road this time of the year, so I’ve been spending more time with my family and working around the house and garage.”
This past Sunday, Finchum ventured into the growing world of simulated sports. He competed in the nationally-televised iRacing event from virtual Talladega Superspeedway.
“I had never done any iRaces before, but I figured this was a good time to do it and I got the equipment,” Finchum said.
Finchum finished 21st in that eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event that featured many of the top Cup drivers.
“I felt like I did decent,” Finchum said. “There’s a big difference between racing in a game and on a real track. I just have to adapt and concentrate on bringing home good finishes.”
The next Pro Invitational Series event is this Sunday at virtual Dover International Speedway.
“I’m still learning how to be competitive and fast in the virtual world, but hopefully I can do just as well as I did last week,” Finchum said.
Finchum said his MBM Motorsports team plans to compete in all the remaining Xfinity races this season. He just missed qualifying for the Daytona 500 in an MBM entry.
“Before the coronavirus, we were slated to do at least five Cup races,” Finchum said. “I don’t know if that will change after everything that has gone on, but I hopefully I will be back in a Cup car before the season is over. I’m really enthused about the having the opportunity in Cup, and that’s where I want to be someday.”
For now, Finchum is counting the down the days until he can start preparing for his next real race in Darlington.
“It was kind of a shock and scare to have everything shut down at once because that’s never really happened in our lifetimes, but I’m glad to see that things are starting to take a turn for the better,” Finchum said.
“You don’t realize until it’s gone how much certain things are missed. When people see race cars back on TV and hear the announcers, there will be a feeling of normalcy and I think that will bring some peace and comfort.”
