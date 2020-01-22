Lebanon Pioneers
Location: Lebanon, Va.
Record: 10-3, 4-0 SWD
Coach: Rex Parker
Players to watch: Averie Price, Kara Long, Emily Musick
Notes: Lebanon currently leads the Southwest District
Location: Bristol, Va.
Record: 9-7, 3-2 in SWD
Coach: Kevin Timmons
Players to watch: Ale Sydnor, Maria Wilson, Madison Worley
Notes: Sydnor has signed with Concord. Virginia High is the defending SWD champions.
Location: Lebanon, Va.
Coach: Ryan Potts
Record: 5-9, 2-3 in SWD
Players to watch: Sage Potts, Jacob Jackson, Preston Steele
Notes: Virginia High won the first time these clubs met.
Location: Bristol, Va.
Coach: Wayne Rasnick
Record: 6-8 2-3 in SWD
Players to watch: Gavin Austin, Tyler Strong, Jean Mulumba
Notes: Austin has missed the last three games with an injury.
Location: Abingdon, Va.
Coach: Aaron Williams
Record: 8-6
Players to watch: Chase Hungate, Jake Thacker, Jake O’Quinn
Notes: Chase Hungate, who is averaging 18 points a game, has committed to play baseball at Virginia Commonwealth. His brother, Cade Hungate, plays baseball at Florida State.
Johnson County Longhorns
Location: Mountain City, Tenn.
Coach: Austin Atwood
Record: 3-14, 1-6 in Three Rivers Conference
Players to watch: Michael Oxentine (6’3, 20 points, 13 rebounds in loss to Sullivan South on Tuesday); Lucas Phillips, Clayton Cross
Notes: The Longhorns finished 26-7 last season, losing to Knox-Fulton in the Class AA sectionals.
Location: Johnson City, Ten.
Coach: Herman Rice
Record: 9-9, 3-2 in Watauga Valley District
Players to watch: Kaleb Meredith scored 22 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter in Tuesday’s loss to Elizabethton. Mason Broome, Marshall Fleenor.
Notes: University High was were 29-6 last season, falling to McKenzie in the Class A state quarterfinals.
Bluefield Beavers
Location: Bluefield, W.Va
Coach: Buster Large
Record: 7-3
Players to watch: Braeden Crews (18.0 ppg), Kaulin Parris (West Virginia football signee), Sean Martin (West Virginia football signee).
Notes: Large is a former football and basketball coach in Norton...Bluefield has made eight straight Class 2 state tournament appearances, winning consecutive titles in 2010-11.
Location: Chapmanville, W.Va.
Coach: Brad Napier
Record: 10-2, No. 2 in Class AA.
Players to watch: Obinna Anochili-Killen (6’9, committed to Marshall), Philip Mullins (6’3, combo guard, several D-I offers), Andrew Shull (6’0, committed to Wingate), Brody Dalton (6’4, freshman), Isiah Smith (5’11, freshmen).
Notes: Chapmanville is 102-19 over the last five seasons...Won the last two Class 2 state championships in West Virginia, four state tournament appearances in a row. Had a 54-game win streak vs. West Virginia teams snapped this season.
Beckley Prep IJM Swarm
Location: Beckley, W.Va
Coach: Justin Dempsey
Players to watch: Debaba Tshiebwe; Daniel Ntambwe, Robertas Jonaitis ( from Lithuania)
Notes: Dempsey is a former coach at Mountain Mission in Grundy...IJN stands for “In Jesus’ Name’...Tshiebwe’s brother, Oscar played at Mountain Mission and is now contributing at West Virginia...Ntambwe is the brother of Jonathan Kuminga, who is considered by many to be the top prospect in the Class of 2021....Jonatis has received several D-1 offers.
Location: Elizabeth City, N.C.
Coach: Greg Primus. Robert Jones
Notes: Primus is a former NBA trainer and scouting consultant…Jones led CBA 31-6 record and the 2018-19 Prep Nationals championship.
College Lions
Location: Greenville, S.C.
Coach: BJ Jackson
Record: 16-5
Players to watch: Jacobi Wright (17.3 ppg, 4.9 ast); Ike Cornish (14.1 ppg); RayShon Harrison (10.5 ppg, 4.6 reb);
Notes: Legacy, which has scored as many as 101 points in a game this season, defeated Teays Valley Prep – which is also part of this week’s action at Virginia High – 59-49 on Jan. 11.
Location: Hudson, N.C.
Coach: Antonio Lowe
Record: 21-1
Players to watch: Both Josh Hall (6’9) and Shakeel Moore (6’0) have committed to North Carolina State…6’10 Javarzia Belton has numerous offers, including Wake Forest and Texas A&M)…Won the 2018 USA National Prep School championship.
Notes: Former Grundy product Harrison Campbell plays for one of Moravian Prep’s teams.
Location: Mouth of Wilson, Va
Record: 28-1
Coach: Steve Smith
Players to watch: Cam Thomas (LSU), K.K. Robinson (Arkansas), Darius Maddox (Virginia Tech), Darrick Jones Jr. (Towson), Emmanuel Okpomo (South Florida), Evan Johnson
Notes: Since losing 6-foot-8 Jamari Sibley to injury last week, the Warriors have relied on a four-guard lineup featuring the 6-4 Thomas and the 5-11 Robinson. Thomas, who is on pace to become the all-time leading scorer at OHA, displayed his lethal step-back jumper in a nationally-televised game Monday. … The ultra-quick Robinson is part of a prized recruiting class at Arkansas, while Johnson has drawn interest from the likes of Appalachian State and Hampton. … The lone loss for OHA was a 76-74 overtime decision against a Combine Academy team coached by former OHA and University of North Carolina point guard Jeff McInnis.
Location: Scott Depot, WVa
Coach: Ryan Arrowood
Record: 14-5
Players to watch: David Jones (27.4 ppg, 9.6 reb, offers from Oregon, Houston); Josiah Davis (13.6 ppg); Brandon Brown (11.6 ppg, 41 percent from 3-point range over last eight games).
Notes: Brown transferred to Teays Valley from Tennessee High...There are no seniors among the Lions’ top eight players...Teays Valley stunned Oak Hill Academy in Bristol last season.
Location: Memphis, Tenn.
Coach: Harold Rayford Jr.
Players to watch: Tyrus Baynham (6’5, 26.5 ppg, 7.0 reb, explosive scorer, interest from Georgetown, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech); Kidtrell Blocker (6’5, Jr., interest from 40+ mid to high major schools).
Notes: TPA was founded in 2015, having produced 31 Division I and 166 college signees at all levels....The Lions play in the renown Grind Session, perhaps the toughest prep school league in the nation...The Lions won the 2016 NACA National Championship and the US Prep National title in 2018...Damion Baugh, who was part of Memphis’ highly-touted freshman class this season, is a product of the Lions.
Location: Allen, Ky.
Coach: Randy Casey
Record: 4-3
Players to watch: Awer Awer (6’7, receiving recruiting interest from Southern Illinois, Wright State); Gabe Wuor (7’0, committed to Stetson); Roger Maemets (6’7, committed to Marshall); Madit Lueeth (recruiting interest from Maryland, Washington State, Colorado State, Marquette).
Notes: The Circuit Riders are also part of the Grind Session prep school league.
