BRISTOL, Va. – Shakeel Moore honed his basketball skills at the famed Rucker Park court in New York City this past summer.
The refinement process continued for Moore Friday afternoon in the FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
The 6-foot-1 point guard collected 16 points and four steals as the North Carolina-based Moravian Prep Lions earned a 74-55 win over the Wesley Christian, Kentucky, Circuit Riders.
Moore has already signed to play at North Carolina State but that just added motivational fuel.
“Definitely. I always keep a chip on my shoulder and I want to prove people wrong,” Moore said. “I grew up hungry to earn a basketball scholarship. I’m still hungry. “
So what area is Moore focusing on?
“Just building my basketball IQ and creating for others,” Moore said. “I’ve been a scorer for so long. It’s time to become a true point guard.”
That’s why Moore enjoyed his summer apprenticeship at the Rucker complex, a site that has been the launching pad for countless hoop legends and has been featured in books and films.
“That was my second time playing at Rucker and it was a great experience,” said Moore, who lives in the Bronx.
In Friday’s contest, Moore teamed with 6-foot-10, 260-pound Javarzia Belton (10 points, seven rebounds) as the Lions shot 46 percent from the field and forced 22 turnovers. Belton, who has 20 NCAA Division I offers, has been limited to five games this season due to a broken wrist and knee pain.
The other marquee talent for Moravian is 6-9 Josh Hall. The North Carolina State signee, who averages 25 points, was held to seven points Friday but Moore said his teammate has limitless talents.
“Josh and I live together, practice together and eat every meal together, so that chemistry is strong,” Moore said. “If Josh is hot during a game, I’m definitely going to hit him. It’s very fun playing with all these guys because I know they are going to make the shots.”
According to Moravian coach Antonio Lowe, there’s reason why Moore is always pushing for perfection.
“Shakel is ranked 80-something nationally and he’s not even top 10 among point guards, so he’s still playing with a chip on his shoulder,” Lowe said.
The only loss for Moravian (24-1) came against Hillcrest Prep, but the Lions are not nationally ranked
“A ranking would be good, but that doesn’t mean anything to us. It’s about helping our kids develop for college,” Lowe said.
Wesley Christian was led by 6-2 guard Luka Tomovic with 13 points.
On Friday morning, tournament officials added a game to today’s schedule that will pit Moravian Prep against the regional team from West Virginia national power Huntington Prep at noon. Six other games will follow, with No. 2 Oak Hill Academy facing Memphis-based Tennessee Prep Academy in the finale. A 30-second shot clock is being used for each game.
Teays Valley 68, Tennessee Prep 54
One year after shocking Oak Hill Academy and earning a national ranking at the FCA Prep Showcase, the Teays Valley Christian Lions bagged another victory behind the same hero.
Six-foot-five wing David Jones, who earned a scholarship offer from Oregon moments after that Oak Hill conquest, contributed 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in his return to Bristol.
“I enjoyed playing in this gym last year and I just feel comfortable here,” Jones said. “That was a big-time win for us and we played well. I just want to compete again this year and work on my defense.”
Former Tennessee High standout Brandon Brown finished with eight points for Teays Valley, including a two-hand slam in the final minute.
Teays Valley (15-5) has losses to Oak Hill and Hamilton Heights.
Arrowood described last year’s victory over Oak Hill as a “legacy win.”
“I think it validated all of the hard work from our seniors,” said Arrowood, who has been coveted by several college programs. “We want to compete, and when you come to this event you’re going to compete against some of the best teams in the country.”
The Teays Valley program has only been in existence for five years.
“We’re not nearly at the level of Oak Hill, but a win like we had here last year puts a big target on your chest and changes our recruiting,” Arrowood said.
Six-foot-five point guard Kidtrell Blocker led Tennessee Prep with 18 points. Tyrus Baynham Jr., who has an offer from Temple, added 16 points and nine rebounds
Oak Hill 112, University High 45
Fresh off a resounding win in Monday’s nationally-televised Hoophall Classic, Oak Hill cruised in Friday’s late game as five players reached double figures.
“I give [University High] credit. They got their shots up, played hard and didn’t try to slow it down,” OHA coach Steve Smith said. “I thought we shared the ball well and did other good things.”
The Warriors opened a 57-27 halftime lead on 65 percent shooting and continued to deliver before a large crowd as LSU recruit Cam Thomas (30 points) and Arkansas-bound point guard K.K. Robinson (21 points, six assists) set the pace
“Cam got his usual 30. He’s one of the best scorers we’ve ever had,” Smith said. “We’ll have to play better against Tennessee Prep. They’ve got some athletic guys.”
University High, based in Johnson City, was paced by Kaleb Meredith with 18 points.
Beckley Prep IJN 68, Carolina Basketball Academy 49
With leaping ability and an accurate shooting touch, 6-5 senior Robertas Jonaitis stole the show for Beckley with 22 points.
The West Virginia-based Crusaders shot 55 percent from the floor, forced 17 turnovers and won despite having just two reserves. Debaba Tshiebwe, a 6-6 athlete who has an offer from Stetson, added 11 rebounds for Beckley.
Carolina was led by 6-7 Donte Walker with 26 points.
