BRISTOL, Va. – The roster for the Moravian Prep basketball team features an assortment of highly-ranked scorers, jumpers and ball-handlers, but the Lions take pride in another quality.
“Defense. That’s our calling card,” MP coach Antonio Lowe said.
The Lions forced 16 turnovers and allowed no easy shots Saturday night en route to a 65-50 win over West Virginia-based Teays Valley Christian in the FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High.
The marquee talents for Moravian are North Carolina State recruits and roommates Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore.
After struggling in Friday’s game, the 6-foot-9 Hall bounced back for 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists against Teays Valley.
“My jump shot hasn’t been falling for the past few weeks, but it was there tonight,” Hall said.
So what does Hall think of the defensive-minded approach from his coach?
“I love it,” Hall said. “All our guys buy into that style and most of our points come off fast breaks. You could see what a special team we have tonight.”
Hall said he’s comfortable playing a supporting role if needed.
“I don’t ever want to play outside the box,” Hall said. “I put in the work and do what I can.”
Moravian’s primary goal on defense Saturday was to pester Division I prospect David Jones. The 6-5 Jones led Teays Valley with eight rebounds and 16 points but he converted just 6 of 21 field goal attempts.
“We like to stay in the face and pressure our opponents the entire game, and I thought our defensive intensity was great tonight,” Lowe said.
Another star emerged for Moravian Saturday. Jahamari Harvey, a 6-5 senior with a pretty shooting form, worked for 17 points and four steals.
“Jahamari has over 15 Division I offers,” Lowe said. “Sometimes Jahamari gets overlooked by Josh and Shakeel, but he’s a shooter.”
The 6-foot-9, 195-pound Hall has been ranked among the nation’s top 10 small forwards by 247Sports. He’s also regarded as one of the top two players in North Carolina.
Moore did not play in the first half for Moravian after arriving late for a team meal.
With Moore encouraging his teammates on each play, Moravian still built a 38-23 halftime lead with 53 percent shooting. Teays Valley made just 9 of 31 field goal attempts over the first two quarters.
“We’ve got a lot of respect for the Teays Valley program,” Lowe said. “We had this game circled, so wanted to get off to a good start. And we did that with defense.”
Brandon Brown, son of legendary motocross racer Mike Brown, contributed seven points for Teays Valley.
Since the game involved two prep schools, a 30-second shot clock was enforced.
Oak Hill 101, Tenn. Prep 67
Cam Thomas is on pace to score over 2,000 points at Oak Hill Academy and will graduate as the leading scorer in program history.
The secret to that success was evident late Saturday night.
With a textbook jumper, the 6-3 LSU recruit poured in a tournament record 51 points as the second-ranked Oak Hill Academy Warriors downed Memphis-based Tennessee Prep Academy.
“That was probably the best I’ve shot from the 3-point line all year,” said Thomas, who hit six threes. “I was on fire at beginning of this season. Now, I’m back in my rhythm.”
Thomas averaged 23 points as a freshman at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia. His previous single-game at OHA was 50.
As Tyrus Baynham Jr. (29 points) created and converted, Tennessee Prep trailed only 30-28 at the 4:15 mark of the second quarter.
Thomas simply took over from there, scoring on creative drives, transition layups and dunks. Fans gave Thomas a standing ovation as he left the floor with 2:14 remaining in the game.
Bradley Ezewire, a 6-9 senior, added 14 points for OHA. Nine different OHA players scored as Warriors shot 53 percent from the field.
