BRISTOL, Va. – There’s still almost three weeks left in the regular season, but Lebanon High School’s girls basketball team took a big step toward the Southwest District regular-season title on Thursday.
With a thrilling 47-46 victory over Virginia High in the opening game of the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase, the Pioneers put the SWD defending champion Bearcats three games back with four district games remaining to be played.
“This is one of the biggest wins we’ve had in regular season games,” Lebanon coach Rex Parker said. “We got off to a slow start, we knew they would be ready since we beat them at our place, their backs were against the wall.”
Virginia High (9-8, 3-3) led by as many as eight points in the first half. But Kara Long hit a big 3-pointer to pull the Pioneers within 20-15 at the half.
Concord University signee Ale Sydnor did what she could to keep the Bearcats in it with 20 points on the night. However, Averie Price (20 points) and Long (13 points) pulled Lebanon (11-3, 6-0) through in the second half, as the Pioneers outscored VHS 32-26.
Price made two huge foul shots with three seconds remaining, which were crucial because Sydnor ended the game with a long 3 before the buzzer sounded.
“We played hard to be as young as we are,” Virginia High coach Kevin Timmons said. “We competed at a high level. … I’m happy with what I saw.”
BOYS
Virginia High 60, Lebanon 43
Playing without a full deck did nothing to slow down the Virginia High Bearcats.
Gavin Austin missed his fourth consecutive game because of a concussion and Tyler Strong was out with the flu, both are starters. Virginia High still dominated in a Southwest District victory over Lebanon at the Bearcat Den.
“This was a fun game for sure,” Virginia High point guard Jake Johnston said. “We had one goal tonight, to defend our home court. We just want to keep it up.”
Lebanon’s only lead was at 2-0. The Bearcats (7-8, 3-3) scored the next 12 points of the game to quickly build a double-digit lead and the Pioneers faced an uphill battle from the get-go.
“Our start was vital,” Johnston said. “It we would have started off slow, who knows what could have happened. We had a hot start and kept the momentum we had, that was big.”
Johnston had a big night, with two 3-pointers in the first quarter to aid the quick start. He scored 21 points in the contest to lead Virginia High.
“I’ve watched Jake steadily improve since he was a sophomore,” said Virginia High coach Wayne Rasnick. “He works hard every day. It’s fun to watch him reach that next level.”
Lebanon (5-11, 2-4) could never seriously cut into the Bearcat lead. The Pioneers could get no closer than eight points in the second quarter and trailed 27-15 at the half. VHS stretched its lead to as many as 20 points in the third quarter.
A big key to the game was the work on the glass of the Bearcats, who outrebounded the Pioneers 36-15, including 11 offensive boards.
“Isaac Simcox and [John] Clifton don’t know how high they jump,” Rasnick said. “When you have both of them on the floor and then you add [Jean] Mulumba to that mix, you have three strong rebounders that are going to give people fits. They did a good job tonight, I’m proud of them.”
Clifton (14 points, 12 rebounds), Simcox (10 points, 10 boards) and Mulumba (six boards) were impossible to contain. Virginia High also shot the ball well, making 42 percent of its shots from the floor and 82 percent of its free throws.
“This is a big win,” Rasnick said. “These boys have had to face a lot of adversity through this two-week stretch. They’ve worked through the adversity, this is more than just about basketball – it’s about lessons in life. They’re learning how to deal with it.”
Preston Steele led Lebanon with a game-high 27 points, with a 4-of-5 performance behind the arc. Other than Steele’s shooting the Pioneers struggled, making just 22 percent of their shots in the first half and 35 percent in the game.
“That’s the worst game we’ve played all year,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “I’m incredibly disappointed in our effort. We did not come out ready to play and that’s completely my fault, it’s on me. We have a lot of work to do.”
