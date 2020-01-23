BRISTOL, Va. – Bluefield High School point guard Braeden Crews earned first-team all-state honors in West Virginia last season.
The 6-foot senior displayed his range of skills to a new audience Thursday.
Crews collected 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Bluefield Beavers took a 53-45 win over the Wesley Christian Circuit Riders from Allen, Kentucky, in the FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
“We knew that Wesley Christian had a few players getting Division I interest, so we had to play our best,” Crews said.
Relying on sticky man-to-man defense along with clever ball movement, Bluefield took a 7-0 lead at the 6:02 mark of the first half before Wesley Christian called for a time out. The Beavers continued to execute in the second half, shooting 50 percent from the field
“It was probably the best game we played all year,” Bluefield coach Buster Large said.
Bluefield, long known as a football power, features a pair of West Virginia football signees in Sean Martin and Kaulin Parris but the Beavers also have a rich hoops history.
Most of the current Bluefield basketball players have competed together on the same West Virginia Ice AAU team since the third quarter.
“We’ve got a lot of chemistry,” Crews said.
With the savvy Crews orchestrating the offense, Bluefield compiled 15 assists and never allowed Wesley Christian to establish a flow on offense.
“That was a big-time win,” Large said. “We were excited to come down here, and my coaches did a good job getting these kids ready. Our guys watch a lot of teams on video, and they knew we were facing a tough task.”
Crews said he’s receiving interest from a variety of smaller colleges in West Virginia. So how does he feel about competing in a tournament that features the likes of No. 2 Oak Hill Academy?
“I don’t feel any pressure,” said Crews, who averages over 18 points. “I just want to wait until after the season and then decide with my family. I like playing point guard, but I will do whatever a college wants me to do at whatever level.”
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Martin earned offers from a variety of power five schools as a defensive end where he was rated as a 3-star prospect. He contributed 12 points Thursday, 6-3 forward Jahiem House added nine rebounds and four assists.
“Sean is the kind of athlete that can stop any drive or post anybody up,” Crews said.
Crews displayed his versatility on back-to-back sequences midway through the third quarter. After zipping a length of the floor pass to Martin to give the Bears a 33-18 advantage, Crews weaved around the defense to execute a reverse layup.
“Braden can do a lot of things and he could be a tremendous help to any team,” Large said.
Wesleyan Christian closed the deficit to 50-43 in the final minute before Martin went to work again on defense.
Six-foot-seven junior Awer Awer, who has drawn interest from the likes of Southern Illinois, scored 14 points for Wesley Christian, including a two-handed slam. Luka Tomovic added 11 points.
Wesley Christian coach Randy Casey, who played basketball for the late Bob Johnson at Emory & Henry from 1984-88, was forced to use a makeshift lineup due to injuries to three starters.
Gabe Wuor, a 7-foot Stetson signee, is out with a fractured ankle and guard Bradley Beemon also has an ankle injury. Beeman is on the radar with Ohio Valley Conference schools such as Tennessee-Martin. Point guard Madit Lueeth is hobbled by a knee injury that will likely force him to skip today’s game against Moravian Prep.
“We’re missing 40 points out of our lineup,” said Casey, a native of Matewan, West Virginia. “With Gabe out, we don’t have much inside presence and their big kid [Martin] just did what he wanted in the first half.”
Casey found success with a small lineup in the second half.
“We found a group that competed and we had a chance to cut the lead to three,” Casey said.
Following another game tonight back in West Virginia, Bluefield returns to the Bearcat Den Saturday at 4 to face University High of Johnson City.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what happens,” Large said.
Tennessee Prep 64, Carolina 59
Three players reached double figures as the Memphis-based Tennessee Prep Academy Diplomat Lions defeated Carolina Basketball Academy from Elizabeth City, North Carolina in the finale late Thursday night.
Six-foot-five shooting guard Tyrus Baynham Jr. led the Diplomat Lions with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. With an average of 26 points and seven rebounds, Baynham is on the radar of Georgetown and Oklahoma
Omar Gardener led Carolina with 15 points and four rebounds. The Carolina roster features six athletes from the Bronx along with five players five players who are 6-7 or taller.
Both teams shot over 50 percent from the floor, but Tennessee Prep enjoyed a 21-15 edge in rebounding.
