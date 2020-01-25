BRISTOL, Va. - In one sequence midway through the third quarter, Chapmanville senior Obinna Anochili-Killen blocked a shot against the backboard, dished to a teammate, hustled downcourt, took an alley-oop pass and slammed it home.
That was just part of his plan.
“I felt like I needed to do that. I had to step up,” said Killen, whose Tigers trailed Abingdon 35-34 at halftime in the FCA Prep Showcase on Saturday afternoon at the Bearcat Den. “In the third quarter our team knew we are better as a team.
“We don’t want to mess around and lose because something like that had happened to us before so I just decided to take over.”
Did he ever. Killen, a native of Nigeria who has committed to Marshall, tallied 23 points, 15 rebounds and blocked or altered numerous shot attempts in leading the Tigers past the Falcons 65-50.
Seventeen points, 11 boards and several of those rejections came after the break, having seen limited first half minutes due to foul trouble.
“He turned it up to a different level in the second half…,” Chapmanville head coach Brad Napier said. “He is a phenomenal shot blocker and he kind of takes away the paint scoring. You are constantly looking for him.”
“They are not the only team that does that, back in West Virginia they know me,” added Killen, who was busy signing autographs after the game. “That is my strength and I just keep that as my strength and use the rest just to show off.”
Abingdon (9-7) had rallied from a 21-12 first quarter deficit to take the one-point lead at the break, led by Cade Hungate, who had 12 of his 18 points in the first half.
“Abingdon is a good team. They gave us a stretch where they started playing hard and making us playing defense,” Killen said. “At halftime we were down and they had us scared for a second so we went to the locker room and told our guys to pick it up and we picked it up.”
That was bad news for the Falcons.
“He got some blocks at the basket. We told our guys tonight we have got to work on our floaters a little bit and get it up high,” said Williams, with a smile. “That is something we try to work on a lot in practice. Our kids all year long have battled. They do that every day in practice and they have done that every game so far.”
It wasn’t just Killen. All-state guards Phillip Shull (20 points, five assists) and Phillip Mullins (11 points, six rebounds) also contributed for the Tigers (11-2), who made the three-hour drive to Bristol, having already played in several states this season.
“We like to go travel and play against different teams and just do a lot of team bonding stuff,” said Napier, whose Tigers have won the last two Class 2 state championships in West Virginia. “We have traveled a bunch so these guys are kind of used to it.”
Abingdon, which was outscored 31-5 in the second half, including 19-2 in the third quarter, received 10 points each from Jake Oquinn and River Carter.
“They are a good basketball team,” Williams said. “We have played a good schedule, but I think it has helped our progression, it has helped our improvement. If we keep carrying over the things we learn and playing good teams that will help us in the long run.”
Bluefield 89, University High 56
Bluefield had its own intimidator around the rim.
Six-foot-7 West Virginia football signee Sean Martin asserted his will on the inside, while Braeden Crews worked his magic with the ball, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“Sean is a stud. Braeden is just an unbelievable basketball player and he worked to get to this point. We are all so proud of him,” said Kaulin Parris, who had 12 points and six boards, and will join Martin at West Virginia as a kicker for the Mountaineers. “We go as he goes, he is the leader and we need that. They are both great players.”
Tyrese Hairston added 12 points, five steals, five boards and four assists and Caden Fuller came off the bench to score 14 points for the Beavers. Martin finished with nine points and five boards.
Bluefield (10-3) head coach Buster Large, a former football coach at J.I. Burton in Norton, will be looking for invite for next season.
“Absolutely wonderful event, well run, well organized. We really enjoyed the exposure playing in this beautiful facility,” said Large, whose Beavers have been to eight straight Class AA state tournaments, winning titles in 2010 and ‘11. “They had FCA counselors in here giving speeches before the game talking about sportsmanship and just being a good person in the community and making something out of your life.
“Those little things mean a lot to these student-athletes. We really, really enjoyed it. I would really like to come back.”
University High (9-11), which had played Oak Hill Academy late on Friday night, traded the lead with the Beavers six times in the first quarter, but trailed by 14 at the break and were outscored 20-6 in the third quarter to fall behind 70-42.
Kaleb Meredith led the Buccaneers with 18 points. Marshall Fleenor added 17 and Mason Broome tossed in 15.
“We have had a blast. It was such a blessing to be in this tournament, especially where it is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes that means a lot to us and our community,” said Parris, whose Beavers defeated Wesley Christian in Bristol on Thursday and Mercer County rival PikeView on Friday. “We love playing here. We can’t thank them enough for inviting us to play.”
