BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia High Bearcats rallied in the second half for an impressive 70-51 boys basketball win over the Johnson County Longhorns from Mountain City, Tennessee, on Saturday.
It was the opening game on the third and final day of the 2020 FriendshipCars.com FCA Showcase at the Bearcat Den.
Led by Lucas Phillips, the Longhorns exploded out of the gate. They were 13-of-16 from the floor, making over 81 percent of their shots, to build a 33-24 advantage at intermission. VHS was lucky to still be in the game.
“I tell you what, that number 12 [Phillips] is the best shooter I’ve saw all year,” said Virginia High coach Wayne Rasnick. “He was making everything with a hand in his face; you have to give credit where credit is due. We did what we needed to do, we contested every shot and finally got some misses. It’s hard to shoot 80 percent for the whole game.”
Phillips was 5-of-5 with four 3-pointers in the first half.
Post player Isaac Simcox kept Virginia High (8-8) in it with two huge offensive rebounds and 10 points as the Bearcats trailed by nine at the half.
“We played strong and we played smart,” Simcox said. “Coach has stressed being a team and like a family. We just wanted to continue to play smart in the second half, the whole team played well.”
A 6-foot-3 senior, Simcox was 10-of-12 in field goal attempts, finishing with a career-high 22 points. He controlled the paint, leading the Bearcats with six rebounds.
“Simcox has played a big role the last few games,” stated Rasnick. “I’m extremely proud him and his work ethic. All these kids really, their work ethic is just off the charts. They’ve fought through a lot of adversity.”
Virginia High stepped up its defense, suffocating the Longhorns to force turnovers their first five possessions in the second half. Virginia High went on an 8-0 run to get back in the game. When Jean Mulumba made his only 3 of the night, the Bearcats had their first lead of the game at 37-35 with four minutes to play in the third.
What led to the turnaround?
“Our nice sit down halftime conversation,” Rasnick said. “Always teaching first, but I believe the conversation produced some results.”
After scoring 24 points in the first half, the Bearcats totaled 26 points in the third quarter alone. Johnson County (8-14) had six turnovers in the first half but finished with 10 miscues in the second half.
“I knew if they pressured our guards, they would make it tough on us and we would have a hard time,” Johnson County coach Austin Atwood said. “We were missing some players due to illness, we’re just not very physically tough right now. We gave up some offensive rebounds, number 15 (Simcox) did a really good job, he was hard for us to block out.”
Phillips led the Longhorns with 23 points and Michael Oxentine contributed 13 points.
In addition to Simcox, Ajanni Delaney (14 points) Mulumba (13 points) and Jake Johnston (12 points) were also in double figures. The Bearcats are still playing without two starters. They head back into Southwest District play when they host Graham on Tuesday.
“I’m real pleased with this team, they continue to get better and better,” Rasnick said. “These kids have made a real good case for the way things are going to be. They’ve set the bar high and I’m with them 100 percent. They’ve put in the work, we’re glad to get our other guys back, but these guys have stepped up and it’s not like these are forgotten times. I really like what these kids are doing right now.”
Legacy Early College (SC) 74, Beckley Prep IJN 60
Legacy Early College took a double-digit lead in the first quarter and rolled to a victory over Beckley Prep. The Lions hit 50 percent of their shots in the game and had an insurmountable 46-25 lead at halftime.
Rayshon Harrison had a game-high 23 points for the Lions. Jacobi Wright (16 points), Braylan McIntyre (11 points), and Perry Smith Jr. (10 points) were also solid.
Beckley Prep was led by Christian Holland (18 points) and Robertas Jonaitis (15 points, 11 rebounds).
Moravian Prep Regional 66, Huntington Prep Regional (WV) 47
With Huntington Prep Regional leading 17-16, after eight minutes of play, the Lions broke open a tight game in the second quarter and rolled to the win. Eli Ellis led the charge for Moravian Prep scoring all 15 of his points in the first half, they outscored the Irish in each of the final three periods.
Badu Griffin was also in double figures for the Lions with 14 points. All nine players on their roster scored.
Tre Jenkins (15 points) and Akot Agueer (11 points, 12 rebounds) led the Irish in the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.