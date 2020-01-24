BRISTOL, Va. – Darrick Jones Jr. of Oak Hill Academy has a national reputation as a dunk expert but his latest conquest at the FCA Prep Showcase came with a twist.
“I didn’t even know I was going to be in the contest until the last minute,” Jones said.
How did the 6-foot-5 shooting guard react to the invite?
“I just decided to make the crowd happy,” Jones said.
Mission accomplished.
With a behind-the-back creation that earned perfect scores, Jones won for the second time at the Bearcat Den. Jones spiced up his act leaping over teammates Jalen Ricks and the Virginia Tech-bound Darius Maddox.
“In my sophomore year here I had a dunk where I jumped over two kids,” Jones said. “To come back and win again is nice.”
Jones, who has signed to play at Towson, often wows crowd with his elite level vertical jump of 42 inches.
Last week, Jones captured his second slam dunk crown at the Tournament of Champions in Missouri. He has a shelf on where he kept his trophies.
“I’ve won eight or nine of these contests. It’s fun,” said Jones, who came to Oak Hill from Millwood High School in the Richmond area.
Jones said he doesn’t spend much time working on or pondering about his assortment of slams.
“I just practice sometimes when I’m at home,” Jones said.
So what about the latest contest winner for Jones, which he also employed in Missouri?
“It just happened,” Jones said. “I like to please fans.
Dominykas Romonas from Beckley Prep IJN won Friday’s 3-point shooting contest.
Brandon Brown, who formerly played at Tennessee High where he competed in the Arby’s Classic, advanced to the finals along with Ricks.
