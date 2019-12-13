How will Trevor Dowdell, Damian Duff and Kelvin Coleman mark the final game of their high school football careers? Try a Stone Castle sendoff.
The trio of Tennessee High seniors will be among the standouts from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to take the field in today’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Game at the Stone Castle on the campus of THS.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
“It is a great honor to get to play one more game in the Castle,” Dowdell said. “I couldn’t be more excited. Not only do I get the chance to play one more game, but it is at my own home stadium. It makes it extra special.”
Dowdell has probably covered every inch of the Bristol landmark from the time he was in diapers until donning a helmet and shoulder pads the past four seasons as a high schooler.
That’s because his father, Derek, is a longtime assistant coach at Tennessee High.
“The Stone Castle will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Dowdell said. “I’ve been going to games there ever since I was a baby.”
As a running back and defensive back he made plenty of memories at the place this fall. Dowdell played a key role as the Vikings went 9-2 and won the Mountain Lakes Conference championship.
“I think what made it so special was that most people in the area didn’t think we would be a very good team this year,” he said. “But the players and coaching staff knew we had the ability to be a special team and I loved how we all played together with the same mindset all year long. I also enjoyed spending my last year with my dad as one of my coaches. It made it a very fun year getting to play under him for the final time.”
A first-team all-conference pick on the defensive side of the ball, Dowdell came to be known as Mr. Reliable.
“Trevor is such a great kid,” said Tennessee High coach Mike Mays. “He learned very early the Viking way in terms of developing his body, committing in the offseason, practicing hard, being tough and studying film. He gets it done in the classroom as well with a 4.0 GPA. He is one of the most coachable and dependable kids that has came through our program. He never missed a practice or workout and is the ultimate team player.”
Offensive lineman Ryan Bunnell of VHSL Region 1D champion Patrick Henry is among the other players that will play alongside Dowdell, Duff and Coleman on the East squad.
The West team will feature Jaxton Holly, Remington Tyree, Jordan Sproles, Zach C. Hartley, Zach A. Hartley, Joseph Kechter, Carson Stresemann and Jordan Haynes from TSSAA Class 4A state champion Elizabethton.
“I definitely am looking forward to playing with a couple of guys from Cherokee and Science Hill. The main thing is though that the other team has great players also from Elizabethton and Dobyns-Bennett,” Dowdell said. “So I am also excited to play those guys again.”
Perhaps Dowdell, Duff or Coleman will play the role of hometown hero.
“I am looking to get better at the game of football through this,” Dowdell said. “I will get the chance to play with a large amount of great athletes from the area and I couldn’t be more honored to have this opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.