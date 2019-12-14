BRISTOL, Tenn. – As Matthew Hardin of Rye Cove High School threw yet another ball-carrier for a loss with a bone-rattling tackle, a coach stalking the opposing sideline was miffed.
“Where’d they find a player like that at Rye Cove?” he loudly asked to no one in particular.
Folks in the Cumberland District were already familiar with what Hardin could do on the football field and he showcased his skills on a bigger stage Saturday afternoon.
The performance of Hardin and some standout showings by members of the newly-crowned TSSAA Class 4A state champion Elizabethton Cyclones helped the West earn a 24-17 win over the East in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Game at the Stone Castle.
In an annual event featuring the top seniors from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, it was a player from one of the smallest football-playing schools in the VHSL who delivered a big-time performance.
Hardin had a couple of sacks among his handful of tackles and made a key stop early in the second half when he stopped Unicoi County’s Kody Lewis behind the line of scrimmage on a crucial 4th-and-3 play.
To say Hardin played with high intensity would be a vast understatement.
“We had to tell him to slow down a little in practice all week because we had to get to the game. He was going to kill people out there,” said Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten, who guided the West team. “He’s a ballplayer.”
A 6-foot-1, 235-pound defensive end, Hardin had his way with the offensive linemen on the East team as he more than proved himself against players from bigger schools. Just call him the dominator from Duffield.
“We’re a small school in a small county,” Hardin said. “Every time you step on the football field all you expect is to go hard and never give up. I’m glad I got to be a part of this. I had great teammates and great coaches in this game and enjoyed practice all week. We all came out here and played our hearts out.”
By doing so, Hardin left with a victory and a MVP plaque.
“All the hard work I’ve put in paid off,” Hardin said. “You just have to push yourself to the limit to get better.”
There was no better team in Northeast Tennessee this season than Elizabethton and the contingent of Cyclones had themselves another quality showing.
Jaxton Holly of Elizabethton got the West team on the board with a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter, while Jordan Haynes picked off a pass by Cherokee’s Collin Trent and returned it 65 yards for a score with 2:52 left in the second quarter to put the West ahead to stay.
Zach C. Hartley added a 44-yard touchdown reception of his own, hauling in a scoring strike from Trinity Academy’s Titus Brooks with 9:26 left in the third quarter.
“He dropped a dime right there and I went up and got it,” Hartley said. “I ran my route and [Brooks] put it where it needed to be.”
Hartley finished with nine catches for 108 yards yards in earning offensive MVP honors for the winning side. He admitted he hadn’t quite come down from the emotional high he experienced a week earlier when Elizabethton beat Springfield by a 30-6 count in the state finals.
Hartley had a touchdown reception in that title game and continued his pass-catching ways on Saturday.
“It’s been a crazy ride,” Hartley said. “It felt like a storybook. We didn’t lose a game, so it was a good way to go out by winning this one.”
Science Hill quarterback Connor Batchelder (offense) and Ethan Phipps of Richlands (defense) were MVPs for the East.
Batchelder passed for 186 yards and hooked up with Science Hill teammate Solomon Dunn on a 34-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He also rushed for a touchdown that gave the East an early 7-0 lead.
Phipps played his usual physical style on the defensive side of the ball, capping a memorable prep career with the Blue Tornado.
“I had some highs and lows the last four years – some really good highs and some really bad lows,” Phipps said. “But I had a good time playing high school football and it was all worth it.”
East 7 0 0 10—17
West 0 10 7 7—24
Scoring Summary
E – Batchelder 7 run (Egbert kick)
W – Holly 28 FG
W – Haynes 65 INT return (Alderson kick)
W – Z.C. Hartley 44 pass from Brooks (Holly kick)
W – Chambers 13 pass from Daugherty (Alderson kick)
E – Egbert 49 FG
E – Dunn 34 pass from Batchelder (Egbert kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 16, W 15; Rushes-Yards: E 31-102, W 24-51; Passing Yards: E 205, W 217; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 20-39-1, W 18-27-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 3-1, W 0-0; Penalties-Yards: E 4-47, W 6-60; Punts-Average: E 3-29.5, W 2.39.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.