Shortly after signing with the Harlem Globetrotters in 1994, former East Tennessee State University stars Trazel Silvers and Rodney English reported to training camp with the legendary clown princes of basketball.
The two were of a generation raised on the Globetrotters, whether it be the team’s frequent appearances on ABC’s “Wide World of Sports,” or cameos on “Scooby-Doo,” “Gilligan’s Island,” and “The White Shadow.”
So, you can imagine what a thrill it was during that training camp in the summer of ‘94 when Fred “Curly” Neal and other icons from the 1970s and 1980s versions of the Globetrotters were present to offer advice and instruction.
“I was like 23 or 24-years-old at the time and I’m not going to lie, I was still like a little kid admiring them,” Silvers said earlier this week. “I told Rodney when we got back to the hotel room that we were playing for the Globetrotters and I’m going to have to pinch myself. Just watching those legendary players do all the tricks and stuff was amazing, man. You could say I wasn’t even a part of the team when they were doing that, I was just a spectator.”
Neal died on March 26 at the age of 77, his passing mourned by many who had been entertained by the ball-handling wizard with the bald head and big smile.
Neal played with the Globetrotters from 1963-1985 and among the spots he trotted to were Vance Junior High and Viking Hall in Bristol, Freedom Hall in Johnson City and Dobyns-Bennett High School’s gymnasium.
Ty Randolph starred at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College and also had a stint with the Globetrotters in the 1990s. Like Neal, he had a shaved head and was a dazzling dribbler.
“I remember when I first signed with the team, Curly’s name was one of the first my mom mentioned,” Randolph said. “Meeting him and all the legends left you in awe at first.”
A native North Carolinian, having grown up in Greensboro and later played at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, Neal was a country kid at heart.
Silvers, who attended tiny Ervinton High School in Southwest Virginia, could relate.
“That group of Globetrotters was really amazing,” Silvers said. “Although they were known worldwide, they were the most down-to-earth guys you ever met. Not just Curly, but the whole crew. All the places they’d been and people they’d met, they were still as humble as could be.
“You started talking to them and a lot of ‘em came from small towns. I was telling my story that I was from Clinchco, Virginia, with a population of maybe 300, and a lot of them were from places like my hometown as well. The stories those guys had just went on for days.”
The legacy for Neal will go on forever.
“Just thankful for the memories; as a ball-handler, he redefined the game and as a player it motivated me to work even harder to try to reach some part of the level he was able to set,” said Randolph, who now coaches high school hoops in Georgia. “He was a special player and an even better person.”
