Jason Shay has been at East Tennessee State University for five seasons, serving as an assistant with Steve Forbes in helping the Buccaneers to 130 wins and two Southern Conference tournament championships.
When Forbes departed on April 30 to become head coach at Wake Forest, his recommendation for ETSU was to hire Shay as his replacement.
His wish was granted on Wednesday night when ETSU officially introduced Shay as the 17th head coach in program history.
“In talking with numerous athletic administrators and basketball minds across the country, everyone had incredible praise for Coach Shay,” said ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter, in a press release. “I have known Coach Shay and his family for 15 years and am so excited for his hard work to be realized with this opportunity.
“His connection to our student-athletes, wealth of basketball experience, competitiveness and knowledge of the game will be invaluable as our head coach. The entire ETSU family is behind Coach Jason Shay and cannot wait for the future of Buccaneer Basketball.”
Shay, who was named interim head coach after Forbes’ departure, was thought to be a leading candidate for the position. New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans was rumored to be part of the search process, although that wasn’t confirmed by ETSU.
“I am humbled, excited and thankful for this opportunity with [ETSU President] Dr. [Brian] Noland and Scott Carter entrusting me to be the leader of the ETSU men’s basketball program,” said Shay, who has been invaluable to the Bucs’ game planning and scouting processes during his tenure. “I understand the expectations and standards that have been built for the men’s basketball program, and guarantee I am going to give my very best every day. I am proud to be the head coach at East Tennessee State University.”
Shay had worked with Forbes for 12 seasons, including five years at ETSU, five at the University of Tennessee and two at Northwest State Florida College. He has also been an assistant at North Dakota, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Mercyhurst in Pennsylvania.
“Over the course of the past week, we have conducted an exhaustive national search for the next head men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State University. Throughout this process, one name continued to emerge and that was Jason Shay,” Noland said. “Coach Shay is widely recognized as one of the brightest basketball minds in America and we are excited that he and his family are deepening their roots in the Appalachian Highlands.
“I am confident that Coach Shay will build on the tradition of excellence that he has established over the past five years and lead the program to new heights.”
Shay, who is married with two children, was a walk-on with the basketball team at the University of Iowa, later earning his master’s degree from Western Illinois.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.