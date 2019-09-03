JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – From one extreme to another.
One week after opening the season against one of the better Football Bowl Subdivision “Group of 5” teams in America, East Tennessee State will now face a club has come up on the short end of the score for 39 straight games.
East Tennessee State, which dropped a 42-7 decision at Appalachian State last weekend, returns to action on Saturday, playing host to Shorter University, which has endured three straight winless seasons, having not won a game since Week 5 of 2015.
It will mark the first of six home games for the Buccaneers this season at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“It’s always good to be home. I love playing on the road. I told the team that last week. I love playing on the road. Last week was kind of a perfect scenario. You get to sleep in your own bed on Friday night and it’s not too far of a trip that you can’t make it on Saturday,” said ETSU second year head coach Randy Sanders. “As much as I enjoy playing on the road, it’s nice to play at home. Looking forward to seeing the fans fill the stadium, hearing the band play and seeing the students pack out Greene Stadium.”
ETSU sophomore running back Quay Holmes, who had 68 yards on 19 carries last week, said the Buccaneers have been warned not to overlook the Zach Morrison-coached Hawks, who will make their season debut on Saturday.
“I feel like it’s a natural thing to kind of look at stuff like that. We have to be more disciplined in knowing that whatever level they are, whatever their name is, it doesn’t matter,” Holmes said. “Like coach said, we have to worry about doing our thing and worry about us. We can’t get too bought into whether it’s a DII school or an FBS school, we just have to work on doing our thing.”
ETSU trailed the Mountaineers just 14-0 at halftime, and 21-7 in the third quarter before Appalachian State scored the final three touchdowns for the final margin.
Trey Mitchell replaced an injured Chance Thrasher at quarterback, completing 12-of-19 passes for 117 yards, including a 5-yard scoring toss to Nate Adkins late in the third quarter. Braxton Richburg led the Bucs with four receptions for 77 yards.
Artevis Smith had 11 tackles, while Colton Lakes had two tackles for loss. Garrett Taylor averaged 43.8 yards on six punts.
I thought we played hard. I told the team afterwards, “if you play hard, if you compete with that kind of effort, things will work out,’” Sanders said. “It may not always be perfect, but they competed, they battled and they fought. I don’t know if we’ll play a defense that’s ranked any higher than what Appalachian State was. I don’t know that we’ll play an offense that has that many returning players.
“We had a number of guys, I don’t know exactly how many, playing in their first college football game and making their first road trip. You go up there and you’re facing that environment at Appalachian.
“Now there’s a million things we can improve, assignment-wise and discipline-wise. We had too many mistakes. We had two delay of game penalties. I don’t think we had a delay of game penalty all last season, that I remember. Things that shouldn’t ever happen ended up happening, so we need to clean those up.”
Shorter is an NCAA Division II school located in Rome, Ga. The Gulf Coast Conference Hawks have endured three straight 0-11 seasons, having combined to win just seven games since the program was started in 2013.
xpect the Buccaneers to be prepared, and junior defensive back Tyree Robinson, who had three tackles and a pass breakup against the Mountaineers, will do his part to keep his team loose and ready for the Hawks.
“I just enjoy having fun out there with my brothers. I mean, I see them every day,” said Robinson, who is known for keep his teammates relaxed prior to the game. “So, we go out there with the mentality like we can’t be stopped and we got to do what we got to do to provide for our team.
“Pregame is just basically all fun. We’re having fun, but we’re focused. We’re locked in. It may look like we’re being goofy, but really, we’re locked in trying to get ready for our games.”
