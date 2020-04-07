In the long history of the United States Navy, there aren’t many firsts left to accomplish.
Andrew Crosswhite recently added his name to an elite list as one of the first 10 esports team members in Navy history.
“I am ecstatic to be one of the first ambassadors to the esports team,” said Crosswhite, who was raised in Piney Flats, graduating from Sullivan East High School as a member of the JROTC in 2012.
Crosswhite has been playing video games for most of his life. That experience is now coming in handy in esports, one of the fastest growing sports mediums in the county, especially timely during an era of social distancing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Video games, I have been playing practically since I was 8 years old. As far as esports goes, not until recently,” said Crosswhite, whose ranking is Machinists Mate, with propulsion of ships and weapons elevator control among his many responsibilities. “You have got typical hobby-playing for whatever reason it may be, but esports is the very competitive side of the video gaming realm.”
Crosswhite, who is currently stationed as a Senior Classifier for the Warrior Challenge Program at the Navy Recruiting Command in Millington, Tenn., was recently approached about being part of the esports team, having been recommended because he was “so deep into video games.”
“It kind of just took off from there,” said Crosswhite, who has a younger brother stationed in the Navy in Seattle, Washington. “I signed my name up with over 100 more people and through a collection process at recruiting command I was lucky enough to be one of the 10 people selected.”
Called “Goats & Glory,” the Navy esports team isn’t necessarily trying to win any competitions. They are using esports to help the Navy be more relatable to a new generation of young people that share the same passion for the gaming industry.
“Generation Z has this misperception of the Navy, not really just the Navy, but just the armed forces in general,” said Crosswhite, who has seen a big spike in video-gaming during the current pandemic, including a gaming application called Steam that recently reached 10 million users in one day. “This is our way to authentically coming into the area with people such as myself that enjoy video games just to show the younger generation that there is a bridge there between us.
“We have the same hobbies, we like doing the same things. There is not really a big difference between us and we want to reach out to this younger generation to show that we are very similar.”
The Navy esports team made its debut at DreamHack-Anaheim in California in January. A good time was had by all.
“We are more the outreach, content-creating side, just the standup team just to let people know we are here,” said Crosswhite, whose squad is slated to take part in DreamHack-Dallas in August. “We were at DreamHack in Anaheim where we were interacting with people there. We were playing games with the audience there and it was a really good time…
“Outside of the big events, we do plan on having a lot of community outreach when possible. Expect to see a lot more of us out in the community.”
Crosswhite has been busy since joining the Navy eight years ago. He was stationed for five years on the U.S. Kearsarge, an amphibious assault ship, and served a humanitarian mission to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands among numerous other activities.
“As a matter of fact, before my first year mark I had been in a lot of places just in the Middle East. I can definitely say I got the whole travel out of the Navy my first year,” said Crosswhite, who has picked up numerous honors while in the service, including a trio of Battle E awards. “It is a great thing to be able to see a lot of places that I probably never would have if I hadn’t joined.”
Much of that time was spent on ships or away from family. Video games have often been his outlet when a diversion was needed.
“When I was deployed I remember getting off watch and it was either I sleep, I study or I would just pass time by just playing a game or two, rather it be a video game or even cards on the mess decks where we eat,” he said. “Any type of game or video game really does help, especially for me because that is one of my hobbies obviously. It definitely does pass the time, especially when you are deployed and away from family.”
That kind of activity is encouraged by the Navy, according to Capt. Matt Boren, Chief Marketing Officer at Navy Recruiting Command.
“Esports gives us an unmatched opportunity to share what’s possible in the Navy for exceptional people such as MM2 Andrew Crosswhite,” said Boren, in a press release. “Esports is one of the most popular pastimes for sailors at sea and ashore.
“The skillsets employed by the best gamers – problem analysis, risk assessment, sensory perception and quick decision-making – also propel carriers in critical fields like nuclear engineering, aviation, special warfare, cryptology and counterintelligence.”
Gaming equipment is certainly not that complex, with Crosswhite satisfied with a PC gaming computer and an Xbox X.
“It is a very broad category of what can be used, but anyone can use really just the cheapest equipment. It is really not about the equipment, it is about skill level,” he said. “It is a lot of muscle memory, but in my own personal opinion a lot of it is quick, decision-making skills.
“That is like 90 percent of all video games is just decision-making and how fast your reaction time is to that decision.”
Crosswhite has plenty of favorite games in his arsenal, including Escape from Tarkov and Apex Legends, but really likes to be challenged by a storyline to follow.
“A lot of games have their own little storylines, like Call of Duty for example,” he said. “They always have a storyline for individuals who might not want to get online and play against other people who are not competitive.
“Then you have the multi-players/ranked video gaming option which put you into matches with - most of the time - skilled-based people that are the same skill level the individual is. That is where a lot of the competitive game play takes place.”
Crosswhite and other “Goats & Glory” members can be often found streaming twitch.tv/americasnavy, applying their skills against others with similar interests.
“Twitch is the ESPN for video gaming. Twitch isn’t really just for video gaming, Twitch has just chatting where people go on just to talk to other people,” Crosswhite said. “Twitch started out as a place where video gamers went to go show their content and show how good and how quick the reaction times were.
“Now Twitch has grown into this massive industry of people just interacting with other people. That is where the Navy has decided to put their esports team and the outreach abilities on Twitch. That is where we are streaming currently.”
Crosswhite, whose parents are Edward Crosswhite and Tamara Rice, grew up near Bristol Motor Speedway, hearing the engines from home and watching the July 4 fireworks.
He has found a new passion, and a whole legion of others who feel much the same.
“As an activity I love going to events not to be at the event, but to interact with these people who just have this enormous passion,” he said. “I have a passion for this, but to see some of these younger individuals have the passion they do for something like this, it is incredible.”
