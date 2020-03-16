It was no surprise that Eastside senior Ethan Powers earned 2019-20 Cumberland District boys basketball player of the year honors after averaging 23 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists per game.
He was a four-time all-district selection, played in four state tournaments and finished his career with more than 1,800 career points.
He was joined on the first team by Connor Blevins his teammate and fellow senior with the Spartans. Patrick Damron of Eastside earned coach of the year honors after his team went 18-10 and won the Cumberland District regular-season and tournament titles to along with the Region 1D championship.
