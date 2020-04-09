MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Molden makes VaSID second team
Emory & Henry College senior guard Colin Molden has been selected for VaSID All-State Men’s Basketball second team honors.
Molden, who selected to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference second team, became the 17th player in program history to score 1,000 career points. Molden completed his career with 1,086 points, 223 rebounds, 302 assists and 133 steals.
Molden was the 2017 ODAC Rookie of the Year, in addition to earning two ODAC honors and one all-state award.
