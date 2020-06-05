EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry is scheduled to open the 2020 football season on Sept. 5 at North Carolina Wesleyan.
At least that’s the hope of E&H head football coach Curt Newsome.
“I’ve been in coaching over 37 years and this is by far toughest situation I’ve ever had to deal with,” Newsome said.
That situation is the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it has created on athletics at all levels.
For nearly three months, Newsome and his staff have been forced to work via Zoom conferences because campus buildings have been closed.
“One of the most important parts of coaching is creating and building relationships with your players,” Newsome said. “I’ve always been able to see my players in the summer months. In this environment, it feels like we’ve lost control.”
Some direction could come as early as next week.
The 15 athletic directors in the ODAC recently discussed issues relating to the pandemic and the impact on fall sports.
E&H athletic Anne Crutchfield is expected to share information with E&H coaches on Monday.
The elimination of non-conference games is one option on the drawing board.
“That would be much better than not playing at all,” Newsome said. “I wish we were able to play 11 games each year. But I think we would be fortunate if we had the chance to play eight or nine games this season.”
The only non-conference foes on the 2020 schedule for E&H are North Carolina Wesleyan and a Sept. 26 home game against Bluefield College. North Carolina Wesleyan is located in Rocky Mount, a 295-mile drive from Emory.
“I don’t think the (ODAC) athletic directors want us to stay overnight, so there could be some changes in game times as well,” Newsome said. “We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with the schedule.”
The ODAC football coaches have already held one Zoom session, and Newsome said they will likely meet again soon.
“We just talked about how everybody around the league is doing,” Newsome said. “We’re all in this waiting game together. It’s not a competition. I think we’re all on the same page of wanting to play as many games as we can.”
Newsome has been leading Zoom sessions with his assistant coaches three days a week, and talking with his players each Tuesday. Players also meet with their position coaches on a weekly basis, while the E&H strength coach has sent instructions for weight training and workouts to players.
Former Virginia Tech and Seattle Seahawks star defensive back Kam Chancellor recently held a question-and-answer session with the E&H team from Seattle, while former E&H football player and successful Charlotte businessmen Rick Hughes talked with the team.
“I’ve also brought in guys who I coached with at other schools,” Newsome said. “You don’t really have a relationship with athletes through Zoom meetings, but it helps to see each other.”
The downtime due to COVID-19 has helped coaches across the country maintain contact with recruits.
“Yes, our recruiting has been steady,” Newsome said. “I think our freshman class is up to 62. Football is a big reason why a lot of kids come to Emory, so we know the importance of the sport here.”
The Emory & Henry board of trustees is scheduled to meet this weekend to discuss plans for the opening of classes this fall. According to multiple sources, one subject that might be brought up involves a study for E&H to move from the non-scholarship world of NCAA Division III athletics to NCAA Division II where scholarships are offered.
Newsome declined comment on the NCAA Division II subject.
For now, Newsome is focused on preparing for the season the best way he can. The original date for E&H football players to report for preseason practice was Aug. 11.
“I was glad to see the recent move by the NCAA in regards to players reporting for summer workouts,” Newsome said. “I feel like things are headed in the right direction overall, but I don’t guess anybody knows for sure.
“I’ve just been trying to let my players know that we’re all in this together and that we need to continue to work to get ready for the season.”
