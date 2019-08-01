E&H graduate earns NBA promotion
Former Emory & Henry basketball player and assistant coach Jarell Christian has been named as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards.
Christian, a 2009 E&H graduate from New Kent, Virginia, led Washington’s G-League team to a 25-25 record. He formerly served as an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder among other stops at the collegiate and pro level.
Jarrell’s oldest brother, Jamion, also served worked as an E&H assistant before taking his current job as the head coach of George Washington Colonials.
Talford to enter ETSU sports shrine
Castlewood High School sensation Calvin Talford will be inducted into the East Tennessee State University Athletics Hall of Fame.
Talford, who starred in football, basketball, baseball and track at Castlewood, will inducted along with four others on Sept. 20 at The Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City, Tenn.
Talford played four seasons for ETSU, from 1988-92, leading the Buccaneers to four straight Southern Conference championships. He was a time All-SoCon first team honoree, and was an All-SoCon tournament honoree three times.
The NCAA slam dunk champion in 1992, Talford finished fifth in school history with
1,872 points. He also ranked in the top 10 at ETSU in field goals attempted (1,304), three pointers made (194), three-point percentage (40.6), free throws made (356) and free throws attempted (449).
Joining Talford in the ETSU shrine will be football greats David Holtsclaw and Brandon Walker, baseball slugger Caleb Moore and women’s track and field standout Michelle Gregg.
Talford played two seasons of professional baseball for the Martinsville Phillies in the Appalachian League from 1988-89. He also played basketball overseas.
The public is invite to attend the induction ceremony. For ticket information, contact Jo Anne Paty at 423-439-4738 or visit ETSUBucs.com.