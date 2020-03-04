Friday night’s VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinal girls basketball game between the Abingdon Falcons and Spotswood Trailblazers in Elkton will feature some star power.
Abingdon senior point guard Peyton Carter has signed with Tennessee Tech University, while 6-foot-2 Spotswood senior Stephanie Ouderkirk has inked with the James Madison University Dukes.
“From the film I’ve watched [Ouderkirk] seems like a beast,” Carter said. “I’ve never played against her, but I’ve played against DI post players my whole life in travel ball and so has [AHS senior] Sarah Walters and a couple of other teammates, so I think we are ready for her.”
Spotswood (26-2) will have to be ready for Carter, who is having as fine of a season as any player in Southwest Virginia.
A prototypical point guard who can control the game, Carter is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists. She became the program’s all-time leading scorer last week.
“Peyton’s vision is what impresses me the most,” said Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown. “The way she can diagnose a situation and break down a defense for herself and find an open teammate is remarkable.”
Meanwhile, Ouderkirk is averaging 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks per game for Spotswood.
“She makes her teammates better and is loved by them,” said Spotswood coach Chris Dodson. “Her game is like Peyton’s in it is so different than what you usually see each night, which makes her a tough matchup.”
Abingdon (23-4) reached the state semifinals two years ago, an experience that still resonates with Carter.
“Well, knowing that we had a shot at something [as a sophomore] and we weren’t able to achieve it made me really sit back and think, ‘How hard can I work to make this happen in the next couple of years?’ “ Carter said. “And we have all worked extremely hard and have overcome adversity and this is our year to do it. We’ve just got to keep outworking everyone else.”
Carter is one of four seniors for the Falcons with fellow 12th-graders Emily Breeding, Sarah Walters and Cassie Farley also playing key roles.
“I would not trade them for anyone else,” Carter said. “We have had a wonderful bond and it does show out there on the court. Who wants to go out there and play basketball with people who aren’t your best friends? It’s so much easier to play the game you love and have fun at it with your best friends are out there with you.”
Spotswood is the defending VHSL Class 3 state champion and returned three starters from last season’s title-winning squad.
“I think they’ve embraced the opportunity to try to repeat and take people’s best shots,” Dodson said.
Ouderkirk earned Region 3C player of the year honors for the Blazers.
“Ouderkirk is extremely talented,” Brown said. “She works hard in the post and seems to finish everything. We haven’t seen anyone quite as big and strong as she is this year.”
On Friday night, Carter and Ouderkirk will share the spotlight as they both try to prolong their high school careers.
“I simply do not want this to end,” Carter said. “Being on the court with this team is fun, but it’s not just about on the court, the locker room is just as important. It is a circus and comedy show every second in our locker room until it is time to be serious. I am truly just dreading the end of this journey.”
