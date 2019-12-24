The Driesell name is synonymous with basketball.
Chuck Driesell is certainly aware of the accomplishments of his father, Charles “Lefty” Driesell, who had a memorable career at several colleges, most notably at Maryland from 1969-86.
“He is doing well,” Chuck Driesell said. “He is retired, lives in Virginia Beach and he is doing well.”
So is his son, currently in his fifth season as coach of the Maret School Frogs based in Washington, D.C.
“We have done very well,” said Driesell, who assisted his father for nine seasons at James Madison and later spent five years as head coach at The Citadel. “We won this year. We made it to the state tournament where Gonzaga [College High School] was nationally ranked at the time. We have had some really good players go on to play in college and it has been a fun experience.”
Driesell, who played for his father at Maryland, has taken up the family tradition on the sidelines.
“He never really pushed it on me, we never really talked about it,” Driesell said. “I played for him at the University of Maryland, but I was around him growing up, going to all the games.
“Then I had the opportunity when I graduated in ‘85 from Maryland to actually coach a prep school team at the Naval Academy. That presented itself and I have been doing it ever since.”
Driesell will be in Bristol this week, with the Frogs making their first-ever visit to the Arby’s Classic.
“I have had fellow coaches tell me who have participated that it is a great event, well run, well attended and there is some really good high level competition,” Driesell said.
He will have plenty of talent along for the trip, led by 6’7 junior Quincy Allen and 6’2 guard Teo Rice.
“Teo is a point guard, a 2-guard, a combo guard, he has really gotten off a good start,” Driesell said. “He is leading us in scoring and assists. He is a solid young man who has some college basketball aspirations.”
Ditto for Allen, who was ranked 24th in the Class of 2021 by at least one recruiting service.
“He has really developed into a 6’7 forward/wing for us. He has been hurt the last couple of games. He hasn’t been able to play, but I think he will be back,” said Driesell, who said that Allen performed well last summer at camps, clinics and with his AAU team. “He has kind of gotten off a slow start, but he has the capability to score a lot of points and rebounds. He is very versatile and athletic.”
Add 6’2 senior Alex Williams and 5’10 sophomore Ridge Parks to that duo and the Maret backcourt should be fun to watch.
“Our backcourt has quite a bit of experience,” Driesell said. “Where we lack in our height this year and size we make up for in our backcourt.”
That plays into Maret’s style of play, which will be on display beginning on Friday against Webb School of Knoxville at 7 p.m.
“We want to score points the best we can,” Driesell said. “We want to get out and get down the floor and try to score on a fast break. We play good man-to-man defense and then we want to run a good offense.”
While Driesell has kept busy looking for information on the teams in the Arby’s Classic, what ultimately matters is what the Frogs do on the court.
“You do what you do really well and it doesn’t really matter what the other team does,” Driesell said. “It certainly helps to know a little bit, what type of offense they like to run, but it is not going to be anything we haven’t seen. We have to be good at what we do.”
Maret can do more than play basketball. The Frogs started the season with a 3-4 record – with two more games on tap before the trip to Bristol – but part of the reason is a good football team.
“We have played a really tough schedule. We have lost to two ranked teams in the area,” said Driesell, who added that the Frogs have lost those games by an average of four points a game. “We have gotten off to a rough little start.
“A big reason is where our football team won the state championship and there are three kids off that team who are major contributors to our team. They have just barely had two days of practice prior to the games.
“They are getting better and we are coming together as a team a little bit better each day.”
Washington, D.C. is a hotbed for high school basketball, with the Maret School playing in the ultra-competitive Mid-Atlantic Conference. The competition in the Nation’s Capital is certainly hard to beat, especially the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
“We play in the D.C. state tournament. We also compete in a private league. There are several private league conferences that are known as some of the best in the country,” he said. “We have some really, really good teams in that conference. We compete for a conference championship and then we compete for a state championship in D.C.
“It is different from the public league schools, but it is somewhat similar to it so we kind of get the best of both worlds.”
Driesell was looking for a road trip to help build team chemistry early in the season. The Frogs were invited last year to Bristol, but had already committed elsewhere. Maret was ready when the invitation came again this time around.
“This will help bring our team together, spend that time together and go into a different environment,” Driesell said. “We will drive down there and hopefully we are there for three or four days.
“It is a bonding experience, coming closer together. It is for the experience, the exposure for some of my kids. It will be well attended and the exposure that will come with that is totally important for our kids.”
Driesell has become quite content with being at the Maret School, which was created in 1911 as a French primary school for boys and girls. Currently the school’s enrollment sits at 650.
“It was where I was from and my wife as well and her family,” said Driesell, when asked about the draw to the Maret School. “I had connections with people at the school prior to me taking the job.
“It was just kind of perfect timing. They needed a coach and I was looking for a place to coach. The location and the school were a perfect fit.”
Driesell served as a head coach at The Citadel from 2010-15, but is in no hurry to go back to college.
“I love where I am at right now,” Driesell said. “I love working with these kids, I love working with our school administration. I am just enjoying my time where I am at.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
prep basketball
2019 Arby’s Classic
Thursday, Dec. 26
Game 1 – Wise County Central vs. Tabernacle Baptist (Bahamas), 1 p.m.
Game 2 – Hampton vs. Concord First Assembly (N.C.), 2:30 p.m.
Game 3 – Dobyns-Bennett vs. Southwest Dekalb (Ga.), 4 p.m.
Game 4 – Greeneville vs. Mentor (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Sevier County vs. North Mecklenburg (N.C.), 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Elizabethton vs. The Webb School (Bell Buckle, Tenn.), 8:30 p.m.
Friday Dec. 27
Game 7 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 2:30 p.m.
Game 8 – Fayetteville (Arkansas) vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.
Game 9 –Tennessee High vs. Mountain Brook (Alabama), 5:30 p.m.
Game 10 – Webb School (Knoxville) vs. Maret (D.C.), 7 p.m.
Game 11 – Bartlett (Tenn.) vs. Winner Game 2, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Game 12 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m.
Game 13 – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 10:30 a.m.
Game 14 – Loser Game 8 vs. Loser Game 9, Noon
Game 15 – Loser Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11, 1:30 p.m.
Game 16 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5 p.m.
Game 17 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 p.m.
Game 18 – Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 8 p.m.
Game 19 – Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Game 20 – Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 9 a.m.
Game 21 – Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 15, 10:30 a.m.
Game 22 – Loser Game 16 vs. Loser Game 17, Noon
Game 23 – Loser Game 18 vs. Loser Game 19, 1:30 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Slam Dunk Contest, 5:30 p.m.
Game 24 – Semifinal: Winner Game 16 vs. Winner Game 17, 7 p.m.
Game 25 – Semifinal: Winner Game 18 vs. Winner Game 19, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Game 26 – Consolation: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 14, 11:30 a.m.
Game 27 – Sixth Place: Winner Game 20 vs. Winner Game 21, 1 p.m.
Game 28 – Fifth Place: Winner Game 22 vs. Winner Game 23, 2:30 p.m.
Fun Factory 3-Point Contest, 4 p.m.
Game 29 – Third Place: Loser Game 24 vs. Loser Game 25, 5:30 p.m.
Game 30 – Championship: Winner Game 24 vs. Winner game 25, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.