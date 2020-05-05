Drag racers and fans around the Mountain Empire and beyond are still waiting for a green light.
On Monday, the National Hot Rod Association postponed all remaining events, including the June 19-21 Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, because of COVID-19.
NHRA officials said they are working with local and state officials and hope to resume action in August with spectators in the stands and pits. Another revised 18-event schedule is expected to be released soon.
On April 29, NHRA president Glen Cromwell told NBC Sports that he was determined to hold races in early June with fans in attendance.
Veteran drag racing journalist Bobby Bennett offered insight into Cromwell’s sudden reversal. Bennett is the editor and publisher of CompetitionPlus.com, a popular online drag racing magazine and website.
“The problem is that NHRA faces different state regulations,” said Bennett, who lives in Spartanburg, South Carolina. “Compound this with the fact they have sponsor obligations for both the series and the teams, and with each passing weekend we lose the opportunity to race before it starts getting too cold in some of the northern states.”
Bennett, who lost 20 pounds during a struggle with COVID-19 in March, described the basic difference between the inner workings of NASCAR and the NHRA.
NASCAR, which is fueled by network television money, is scheduled to resume its season May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
“NHRA is in a tough spot because their business model, unlike NASCAR, depends on having fans in the stands,” Bennett said. “NHRA is really between a rock and a hard place.”
Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, provided an update for fans who have tickets to the Thunder Valley Nationals.
“Due to the condensed NHRA schedule for the remainder of 2020, we do know that our event will shift to two days of professional competition rather than three,” said Caldwell in a press release.
“Our top priority is to reschedule the NHRA event in Bristol for a future date, and to do so in a way that continues to protect the health and well-being of all involved.”
Bristol Dragway ticketholders have the following three options:
*Use tickets for the postponed event.
*Receive a credit for the full amount paid to date plus an additional 20 percent. The 120 percent credit can be applied toward admissions, including, but not limited to, tickets, camping, fan hospitality and access passes for the 2021 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event in Bristol.
*Receive a full refund of their purchase price.
In other Bristol Dragway news, the opening round of the Street Fights program, originally set for May 9, has been postponed. The tentative date for the opener is now May 30.
The DER Bracket Series events scheduled for May 15-17 and May 22-24 at Bristol Dragway have also been postponed.
No other events are scheduled for Bristol Dragway or Bristol Motor Speedway in May.
The June schedule at Bristol Dragway currently includes the third round of the Street Fights on June 6 and a DER bracket series program on June 26-28.
Multiple media outlets reported on April 28 that NASCAR teams received a tentative schedule that included a Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday, June 3. But NASCAR has not released an official schedule beyond May.
Under the latest NHRA schedule proposal, there would be 16 races over a 16-week span through the middle of November.
