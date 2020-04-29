David Bieger had high hopes for his senior season of tennis.
He had already been a part of two state championships at Tennessee High, and was hoping for a doubles repeat with sophomore Hagan Oakley.
“Being the defending state champs, obviously there is a lot of pressure there,” said Bieger, the top-ranked singles player for the Vikings. “We were excited to say the least, but there is not much we can do now.”
It wasn’t just a doubles title that Bieger was looking toward. He also felt the Vikings had a chance at a team title, much like they won during his freshman season in 2017.
Local tennis pro Steve Brooks had been serving as a volunteer coach with Ellan Kitzmiller in helping the Vikings reach their full potential on the court.
“I really think we did, especially with Steve Brooks coming in as a volunteer assistant coach as well who has been a lot of the guys’ coach growing up,” Bieger said. “Practicing with him as a team was very meaningful for all of us and we made a whole lot of progress, even though our season was just short. It was tremendous.”
Two winning matches into the season and the Vikings were looking good. Then came the coronavirus, which not only put a halt to sports, but did the same to schools.
Bieger was still hopeful they would be back in class and on court.
“Absolutely. We were hoping this thing might get postponed until June or July because that seemed like an option at the time, especially when school was planning to go back in May,” he said. “I was pretty much hopeful all the way through.
“I always have enjoyed playing so I have continued to practice as much as I could even with the quarantine and social distancing of course. We were hopeful all the way until they made the last decision.”
That notice came last week when the TSSAA canceled everything when schools were closed for the remainder of the spring.
“It was detrimental as you can imagine for any senior in a spring sport,” said Bieger, who played just about every sport growing up before deciding to stick with tennis. “This is the time everybody works for. It is supposed to be the best season, your most successful in your high school career, if you will.
“Knowing that I wouldn’t be able to compete so I could get another state title, especially as a team, that may hurt even more because we had a really good team overall this year as well.”
Bieger had combined with Oakley to win the doubles crown last May, overcoming a one-set and 4-1 deficit in the second set to claim a quarterfinal victory, which spurred them on to the championship.
That duo had been friends and hitting partners for much of their lives, and it showed on the court.
“We have played together pretty much growing up since I was probably 7 or 8 and he was 5 or 6. We know very well how we play. Growing up together, when I play singles against him he can predict my shots and I can predict his, which works well in doubles,” Bieger said. “…We kind of have that automatic decision-making that we would get just because we know how each other plays.
“That is a huge advantage over some of these other teams where they just meet the guys in high school and then they become their doubles partners.”
Bieger has continued to play some tennis, while also working to complete his academics through online courses, one of which is a dual enrollment class through King University.
He has a future in college, having decided to study physics or business at the University of Virginia. He could have gone to Washington & Lee and played tennis, but chose the other route.
“I will definitely play club tennis at UVa,” he said, with a laugh. “They are very high ranked in the nation and they might be a little over my play grade as far as D-I tennis.”
He already has his sights set high after college, saying his dream job is hold a managerial position as a liaison in a science-related field.
“I have met one person who was an liaison between NASA and government funding, something like that, “said Bieger, one of several Tennessee High seniors with a 4.0 or better grade point average. “He has like a top-secret clearance so he couldn’t talk a whole lot about it, but it was super cool and I thought that it would be a fantastic job.
“I love math and science and I love working with people and that just seems like the perfect mix between the two.”
Bieger has found a competitive outlet at home, having helped to start the e-sports club at Tennessee High.
“I have been playing video games with a lot of adults,” he said. “I think it is a good way to stay productive as long as it is in moderation because there is a lot of strategy and teamwork skills involved and it is a good time to hang out with your friends and play some video games.”
Bieger, who is one percentage point from being ranked at the very top of his class, is still holding out hope for some kind of graduation ceremony, although other senior activities have been lost in addition to sports.
“Prom is probably more instrumental for the girls than the guys, but you hate missing out on senior prom, but I am just glad I got to do it last year,” he said. “As far as graduation is concerned, that is still up in the air. They are looking at a virtual type of graduation in May or even a traditional style in June and July if the situation clears up by then.
“I am planning to give a speech at graduation whether it is recorded or whether it is live so I am looking forward to that.”
Even though Bieger didn’t get to finish his senior season as he would have liked on the court, he will certainly take plenty of good memories from his tenure with the Vikings.
“I am very proud of what I was able to accomplish and even more proud of the progress our team has had in the last couple of years,” he said. “I was lucky in my freshman year to be part of one of the best teams that Tennessee High or the state of Tennessee has ever seen.
“My freshman year team we swept every team until the state finals and then we won the state finals 4-1. To be part of that team is a legendary experience and kind of fueled my motivation for the rest of my high school career.”
Just don’t count out the Vikings without him.
“Our team won’t be as good, maybe not this good for a long time to come,” he said. “Obviously it is a missed opportunity, but I still have faith in our guys that next year could be good for them.
“It is not too good for the seniors, but we are all going through it together.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
