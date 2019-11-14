Having already established herself as one of Southwest Virginia’s most successful swimmers of all time, Ashley Cusano’s resume just became even more impressive.
The Union High School star signed with the North Carolina State University Wolfpack on Thursday and she’ll become one of the select few local swimmers to make a splash in a NCAA Division I pool.
Auburn, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Princeton and Harvard also showed interest in Cusano, but Raleigh, North Carolina, will be the place where she makes her college home.
“I chose N.C. State because of the amazing coaching staff and the family-like atmosphere of the team,” Cusano said. “What appealed to me most was not only the outstanding swim program, but the importance the coaching staff puts on academics.”
Cusano has won VHSL Class 1/2 state titles in the 100 backstroke (2017, 2018, 2019) and 100 butterfly (2017, 2019) in her first three prep seasons.
“I will most likely be put into the backstroke and butterfly groups [at N.C. State], since they are my stronger strokes,” Cusano said. “Competing at a DI level was something I wanted to achieve since I was younger, but it didn’t become a reality until I got my first e-mail [from a college coach] in September of my junior year.”
Cusano began swimming when she was 5-years-old and started attending club meets a few years later.
She trains in Kingsport, Tennessee, six times a week with 5 a.m. practices on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, with 4:30-6:30 p.m. sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. There’s an 8 a.m. Saturday morning swim on the schedule as well.
Cusano lifts weights three days per week too.
“I played other sports until my sophomore year of high school,” Cusano said. “And then have focused on swimming ever since.”
Such a strong work ethic and commitment has allowed Cusano to become a state champion and a NCAA Division I signee.
“Her dedication to the sport is unparalleled,” said Union swim coach Dart Luce-Edwards. “She sacrifices time and energy on a daily basis to better herself in the pool. … Her continued growth and progression over the years has allowed her to accomplish goals that she’s set for herself. Ashley is the type of competitor who knows that you cannot give your best if you are not at your best and her training shows that.
“When you’ve put as much hard work and dedication into what you do, it is impossible to go unnoticed. Seeing Ashley grow over the years has been inspiring to all those around her. We are ecstatic to see what new records she will break in her next chapter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.