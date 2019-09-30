KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Tennessee High’s girls got solid rounds from Madeline Simcox and Isabella Adkins to overcome Sullivan South medalist Kara Carter’s 69 for the District 1 tournament title Monday at Ridgefields Country Club, and the Vikings’ Jack Tickle and Cole Self survived and advanced on a day when their team missed the third and final Region 1 berth by a stroke to Daniel Boone (327-328).
Tennessee High’s girls edged South by two shots (153-155) and Science Hill’s boys won the team title, defeating host Dobyns-Bennett, 295-317. The Hilltoppers’ Jackson Skeen (70) outlasted teammate Ross Boehling (72) and Tickle (73) for medalist honors.
The Viking girls bounced back from a substandard performance last week. Simcox carded a 75 and Adkins shot a 78.
“Any time we can get two in the 70s we’re gonna be pretty good,” Tennessee High coach Richard Ensor said. “Last week we didn’t get any in the 70s. That was the first time.
“They practice every day – on the weekends. They go to a lot of tournaments during the summer. They practice extremely hard. I expect more out of ’em.”
The Vikings and South will essentially be co-favorites at the region Monday in Morristown, Tennessee.
“We shot 150 down in Morristown earlier,” Ensor said. “They usually play that course pretty good. It’s gonna be between us and South in the region. We beat them in Morristown. They beat us at the conference and we beat them in the districts. It’s gonna be whoever’s on that day.”
Tennessee High’s Tickle wasn’t on early on Monday.
“I kind of struggled off the bat,” Tickle said. “I doubled the second hole after three-putting. I just knew if I could come back from that [mentally] I had a chance to score well. I knew the par 5s were up ahead and I could make some birdies coming in. So I wasn’t too worried about it, but I definitely didn’t get off to the start that I wanted to.”
Tickle and Skeen were in the same group, and with Tickle trailing by two strokes, he appeared positioned to make a move on No. 16 – a 531-yard par 5. But Skeen answered.
“I hit it to like three feet, and I hit first,” Tickle said. “So he had to go and he actually put it to about three feet, too. So we both birdied and he kept the two-shot lead. And then on 17 he birdied and I parred. That’s when he just really kind of pulled away. We were neck and neck almost all day.”
Skeen also won the conference meet last week.
“I knew it’d be a battle between us and there were some other good players in the field that could come up,” Tickle said. “I wanted to win, but I knew that there were five or six players that could play good and have a chance to win.”
Tickle expects to have a chance to win the regional. He’s played in Morristown frequently of late.
“I’ve actually probably played there 10 or 12 times within the past two years,” he said. “I’m pretty familiar with it. So that’ll be helpful trying to qualify for state again.
“I’ve had a couple of good rounds there. My freshman year we had the regionals there and I shot 73 or 74, I think.”
Self carded a 79 to clinch a regional berth. Tickle said it’s been an inspiration watching teammates work to produce a fourth score to assist him, Self and Evan Jones.
“And Evan Jones and Cole Self – they’re really great teammates [too],” Tickle said. “I think we’re gonna be stronger next year, because we’re not losing anybody.”
Science Hill’s Skeen was the co-champion at the state last year while helping the ‘Toppers win the state title.
“Any time you break 300 – we’re at 295, a stroke better than last week – so we’re going into Monday feeling alright,” Hilltoppers coach Kevin Vannoy said. “But we’ve still gotta go put in work. Today’s an accomplishment, but Monday is, you know, the prize, because that gives you a chance to go down to the state tournament.
“Jackson kind of replicated what he did at the conference last week. … He was solid off the tee. I mean he was just typical Jackson Skeen from tee to green. And when he hit his irons he made some putts. He gave one away on 18 I know he was mad about, because he could’ve been 3-under.”
