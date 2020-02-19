ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. - The prospects of winning for Tennessee High were Bright on Tuesday night.
Mchale Bright scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half, including nine in the deciding third quarter, leading the Vikings to a 64-58 District 1-AAA quarterfinal victory over Daniel Boone on a rainy Tuesday night at Cherokee High School.
“I am glad we won,” Bright said. “I don’t want our season to be over yet.”
Tennessee High (22-9), which had split two previous meetings with the Trailblazers this season, trailed 33-28 at halftime, but the Vikings outscored Daniel Boone 19-6 in the third quarter, including a 15-2 run.
“I was really nervous the first half and I guess I was like if I don’t play we are going to lose so I might as well not be nervous,” said Bright, whose Vikings will meet Big 7 regular season champion Science Hill in the semifinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m. “I just tried to help out with everybody, hustle a little more and get more involved.”
That was definitely the case in the third period, with Bright connecting on a 3-pointer, driving to the basket for two more points and also drew a pair of fouls, connecting on four free throws to help the Vikings build a 47-39 lead going into the final eight minutes.
He added another drive to the basket and two more free throws in the fourth quarter, with the Vikings getting up by as much as 13 points. The Trailblazers finished the game on a 7-0 run, but it wasn’t enough.
“We had a good mismatch on him and we let him take it,” said Tennessee High head coach Roby Witcher, whose Vikings were 18-for-25 from the free throw line and committed just six fouls in the game. “He is really good at getting it to the rim, uses his body and I am really pleased with him.
“We didn’t play perfect basketball. We made some mistakes, but we did enough really good things to win the basketball game.”
Daniel Boone (14-13) had beaten the Vikings by 21 points earlier this month, connecting on 68 percent from the field, but the Trailblazers struggled to get shots to drop against Tennessee High’s zone defense.
“We wanted to play high-60s, 70s, we were on pace for that and I thought we got a little bogged down there in that third quarter,” said Daniel Boone head coach Chris Brown, whose Trailblazers were led by Cade Norris with 16 points. “I wasn’t complaining about our looks, I thought we got good looks, but sometimes they don’t go in.
“I thought that third quarter was the key. They outscored us 19-6 and then you are chasing and they have got a lot of length and a lot of size. I thought it was tough for us to score and then Mchale started going to the basket.”
Any hopes for Daniel Boone may have ended with 2:56 to play when the Blazers were called for an intentional foul, followed by two technicals, and the Vikings were able to extend a six-point lead to 13 with 1:59 to go.
“Down five at the half, you are not sure how kids will respond, but they have been doing a good job all year long,” said Witcher, whose Vikings received 19 points from 6-foot-8 Nolan Wishon and 11 from Cole McBrayer. “It was a 19-6 run in the third quarter, we got the lead and held on...The technical fouls were huge for us, we got four points and the ball...”
Jared Atkins added 15 points, Chase McGonagle tallied 12 and Colby Backus had 11 for the Trailblazers.
Tennessee High will play on, not only facing Science Hill on Friday, but also earned a berth into next week’s Region 1-AAA tournament.
“We had a lot of kids step up in the game where it is tough on teams,” Witcher said. “Those shots, later in the game, the smaller the goal gets. Hats off to Boone, they are a good team and they have got a good group of seniors and they will be missed, class kids.
“Coach Brown does a good job, but when you get in that 4/5 game it is anybody’s game. We are going forward. We are just blessed to head on into the region and give these guys a chance to compete.”
