ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. – It looked like the Science Hill of old.
Jordan McLoyd and Griffin Ballard combined for 24 points, nine assists and six steals, leading the Hilltoppers to a dominating 69-45 District 1-AAA tournament semifinal victory over Tennessee High on Friday evening at Cherokee High School.
That duo also led Science Hill’s furious fullcourt pressure, preventing the Vikings from getting into its preferred halfcourt attack.
“At times this year [we] have been an outstanding defensive team,” Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said. “I thought tonight we were pretty good, a really good game plan not letting them get real comfortable. You get to the postseason, you have got to be solid on the defensive end to have a chance to win.”
Science Hill (28-3), which lost to Tennessee High last month, had no such troubles in this one, recording 13 steals, 15 offensive rebounds and connected on 7-of-13 shot attempts from 3-point range.
“Our kids embraced our game plan tonight,” said Cutlip, who continually shuffled players in and out of the game, with 11 of 14 players scoring points. “They are really a good halfcourt team. I thought that would be important for us to use our depth and create tempo. I thought our kids did a really good job of that throughout the basketball game.”
While Ballard connected on two of his four 3s in the opening minutes to spark the Hilltoppers to an 8-0 lead, McLoyd was the leader, not only equaling Ballard with 12 points, but also recording four steals and four assists.
“He plays his guts out, he plays as hard as he can,” said Cutlip, whose Hilltoppers got nine points from Keynan Cutlip, eight points and eight rebounds by Jake Matherne and eight points and six boards from Hunter Phillips. “I thought his effort in the second half, diving on the floor, tying the kid up at the halfcourt line, just great effort. He is one of our captains and he has been an inspirational leader for us all year.”
Tennessee High (22-10) trimmed the deficit to 8-6, but it was all Hilltoppers from that point, taking a double figure lead at 26-14 with 6:06 left in the second quarter, eventually pushed the margin to 41-23 at the break.
“We got sped up, even on the stuff that we did get we were sped up. Our outside shots were not there because we were sped up,” said Tennessee High head coach Roby Witcher, whose Vikings committed more than 20 turnovers, rarely getting easy looks at the basket. “I don’t have any excuse, none, we just didn’t play as well as they did, we didn’t play as hard as they did and hats off them, they took it to us.”
Tennessee High (22-10), which was led by Mchale Bright with 13 points and eight for Cole McBrayer, will play David Crockett this afternoon to determine opening round opponents for next week’s Region 1-AAA tournament.
“They gave a lot of effort early and we didn’t handle the pressure very well, got behind the 8-ball, didn’t really get into our sets like we wanted to, but part of that is them not letting us get into our sets and they made a lot of shots early,” said Witcher, whose Vikings had more than 20 turnovers, missed 12 free throws and never got closer than 18 points in the second half. “It went very quickly in their favor. I think we were down 18 at the half, ended up losing by 24.
“I would like to have it to do over, but we didn’t handle their pressure. When you don’t handle that pressure it turns into easy buckets for them.”
Science Hill will face Dobyns-Bennett in tonight’s championship game.
