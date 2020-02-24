BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Having been eliminated by Elizabethton in last year’s District 1-AA girls basketball tournament, Sullivan Central seemed likely to have something to prove to the Cyclones in Monday’s district championship game at Sullivan East.
But the Cougars, ranked sixth in the state, swept the Cyclones en route to a Three Rivers Conference title this season, and it was Elizabethton with the bigger chip on its shoulder when it mattered most.
Tournament MVP Kaitlin Bailey scored four of her 18 points in a 6-0 run that gave Elizabethton a 51-45 lead beginning at the 2:50 mark of the fourth quarter and it pulled away for a 59-47 win and a second straight district title for third year coach Lucas Andrews.
Sullivan Central (28-3) will host the Cumberland Gap (12-14)/Greeneville (18-13) winner on Friday in the first round of the region. Elizabethton (20-10) will host the loser of that matchup.
The third-seeded Cyclones trailed second-seeded Sullivan East by 13 points in the second half in the semifinals on Saturday, but rallied for a double-overtime escape.
“This whole team is gritty,” Andrews said. “I love this team to death. … We’re down 13 in the third quarter [Saturday] night and they still come back and win. They still have enough in the tank tonight to pull this one off against a great Sullivan Central team. They’re ranked sixth in the state for a reason.
Bailey and fellow 6-foot-2 senior Morgan Headrick (13 points), who are each inside-out threats, created mismatch problems for the Cougars that had them switching from zone to man-to-man defenses.”
Elizabethton beat Central for the third time in five games since Bailey, a Unicoi County transfer, became eligible in the final week of the regular season last year.
Central coach Kristi Walling seemed inclined to believe that heart was more of a factor than personnel on Monday.
“They wanted it more than we did tonight,” Walling said. “That’s something we talked about coming in here. You’ve got a target on your back. …
“We’ve preached, talked about rebounding all season long. Rebounding doesn’t take a lot of talent. It’s just effort. And we didn’t give that effort to go the extra mile to get those box-outs. We gave them a lot of second-chance points, gave ‘em a lot of and-ones.”
Central got 16 points from senior post Abby Crawford (Wofford signee) and 11 from senior point guard Peyton Sams (UVa-Wise). Avery Leming added nine points, all from 3-point range.
Cougars sophomore Jaelyn West’s 3-pointer from the top of the key tied the score, 45-45, with 3:05 remaining, but Bailey answered seconds later with an 8-foot pull-up off the dribble. And after Torrie Roberts’ steal and lay-in, Bailey added a 10-foot pull-up to make it 51-45 with 1:52 to go.
“They believed,” Andrews said. “We got ‘em twice last year, probably should’ve got ‘em at Central this year. But this team just stays together and keeps digging and keeps digging. They don’t give up on themselves. Everybody has a job, everybody has a role and they’ve bought into it. And I think that’s the key.”
Kaylen Shell scored six of her 12 points from behind the 3-point arc for Elizabethton, including one on an assist from Headrick that gave the Cyclones a 43-40 lead.
“We knew that we couldn’t go zone the whole time,” Walling said. “That’s why we kind of went with ‘man’ first. … We had to switch to zone pretty quick. I feel like we did a decent job in it, but just too many breakdowns. You lose one of their shooters for two seconds and it’s going in. Too many mental mistakes tonight. …
“We kept fighting and digging back, like we have in the past, and got it right where we wanted it. But too many mistakes and just getting outhustled on the other end is what got us.”
Elizabethton freshman wing Renna Lane banked in a 3-pointer from the right wing at the halftime buzzer, giving the Cyclones a 28-24 halftime lead. It didn’t help Walling’s mood that the shot came from right in front of the Central bench.
“It was very disappointing,” Walling said. “Personnel was something that we really went over, especially today in shoot-around. And 20 [Lane] is one we talked about. She likes to catch and shoot, especially deep out. So that was something I was really, really disappointed at – that we didn’t kind of follow the game plan.”
CONSOLATION
Johnson County 52, Sullivan East 46
Coach Leon Tolley’s Longhorns (23-11) avenged two losses to Sullivan East during the regular season with a 52-46 victory in the third-place game.
Junior 6-foot guard Sadie Stout scored 26 points for Johnson County, including four of the Longhorns’ six 3-pointers. Abby Cornett also hit two treys.
Freshman Jenna Hare hit three treys en route to a team-high 15 points for East. Sophomore point guard Riley Nelson had 11 points and seven assists.
Johnson County, playing in the region for the first time in 20-plus seasons, will open Region 1-AA play on the road on Friday against the Grainger (28-2)/South Greene (23-6) loser. Sullivan East (20-12) will visit the Grainger/South Greene winner on Friday.
