BLUFF CITY – Retiring Sullivan East basketball coach John Dyer’s successful career was in jeopardy of concluding with a third straight winless postseason Friday at the Dyer Dome.
His third-seeded and heavily favored Patriots led last-place Johnson County 46-44 with 3:04 left in the third quarter of a do-or-die District 1-AA tournament matchup. A significant upset was brewing for the third straight year.
But sophomore guard Dylan Bartley and the Patriots wouldn’t allow Dyer’s swan song to conclude on a sour note. Bartley scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half and the Patriots outscored the Longhorns 33-16 down the stretch of a 79-60 victory.
It secured East (16-14) a spot in next week’s regional tournament and a date in Saturday’s 5 p.m. district semifinal with second-seeded Elizabethton.
Unicoi County won the boys’ nightcap, defeating Sullivan Central 65-59. Freshman post Lucas Slagle piled up 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (17-13), who will take on top-seeded Sullivan South on Saturday.
Dyer’s smile radiated relief and joy after clinching a return to the region. The Patriots were a regional fixture prior to the past two seasons.
“I’m so appreciative of the boys to win this one,” Dyer said while noting the monkey on his back. “That weighs on you; I mean it really does. You should think of the great times that we’ve had. All I can think about is those last two years when we didn’t play.”
Bartley, who scored the 1,000th point of his young career, made three of the Patriots’ 11 treys. So did Eric Hare and Mason Montgomery. Ethan Bradford added two 3-pointers.
“Dylan Bartley is a really good player,” Dyer says with a smile. “I thought Eric Hare … was just tremendous. Bradford made a couple of big threes, Mason made a couple of big threes. … Logan Murray came in and made some big plays. Our bench guys were big.”
Hare finished with 13 points. Montgomery scored nine and Bradford and Clayton Ivester added eight apiece.
East opened the game cold as ice. Johnson County coach Austin Atwood, who played on Dyer’s final Johnson County team in the late ‘80s, said he has the utmost respect for Dyer, but thought if the Longhorns could hang around, then East might get tight.
Lucas Phillips scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and Michael Oxentine scored 10 of his 24 while helping the ‘Horns go to halftime trailing, 33-30.
“I told our guys in practice yesterday and even in the walk-through today that there was no pressure on us,” Atwood said, “and that if we could just keep it close they would tighten up. And they did. But hey, we just couldn’t rebound it.
“They played hard and they were a little better than we were. Coach, you know, he deserves to go on. I wish we were, but he did a good job. … Bartley’s smart and he does a great job of getting to the paint.”
Bartley finished 13-for-16 at the foul line for East, which made 26 of 34 overall.
Dyer was quick to credit Atwood with an effective game plan. The Longhorns (4-25), losers of 19 straight this season, were in a major rebuild after giving Fulton a tussle in the sectional last season.
“Austin Atwood is the best tournament coach in America. He is,” Dyer said. “We had won by big margins the first two games (in the regular season) and I knew (he’d make it tough). Our guys did a good job of not panicking. I mean 12 (Phillips) and 21 can play [Oxentine].”
Only a freshman, Unicoi County’s Slagle looked like a man among boys on the boards much of the night.
“He’s really got a nice touch,” first-year Unicoi coach John Good said, “and he can rebound with anybody. … He’s the best rebounder I’ve ever coached.”
Junior guard Brock Thompson added 14 points for the Blue Devils, who made six straight free throws to end the game on a 6-0 run.
Central coach Derek McGhee was less than impressed with the officiating, particularly a technical foul assessed to him and another one that one of the Cougars players received.
“The free throws were 23-5,” McGhee said. “I really don’t understand. … They’re the team pressing and we’ve got double the fouls.”
Sophomore Ty Barb scored 21 points for the Cougars (9-22). Junior Ethan Lane and freshman post Dawson Arnold scored eight points apiece, and sophomore Preston Sams added seven.
“I’m proud of these kids,” McGhee said. “I’m gonna miss these seniors [Austin Bibee, Jacob Fields, Ethan Moody, Jordan Trivette, Justin Robinette] a lot. We played a lot of young kids and we’ve got a lot of talent coming back. I told ‘em they’ve got three weeks off and we’ll start lifting.”
The second-seeded Sullivan East girls team (20-10) will play Elizabethton (18-10) in the first of four semifinals Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Kaitlin Bailey scored 14 points to help third-seeded Elizabethton sneak past seventh-seeded Happy Valley, 34-28. The Warriors got 12 points – all from 3-point range – from Kadie Bailey.
The Johnson County girls team eliminated Sullivan South, 48-29. Taylor Cox and Sadie Stout scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, for Leon Tolley’s Longhorns (22-10), who’ll take on top-seeded Sullivan Central (27-2) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
