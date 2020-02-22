BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The top-seeded Sullivan Central girls didn’t tighten up for its first postseason game in the District 1-AA semifinals Saturday at Sullivan East.
Sophomore Jaelyn West scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter and the Cougars were never threatened in a 54-39 win against Johnson County.
Central (28-2) will take on Elizabethton (19-10) in the championship on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Dyer Dome. The third-seeded Cyclones outlast Sullivan East 51-46 in double overtime after trailing 27-14 early in the third quarter.
Central and Elizabethton secured home games for the first round of the regional tournament on Friday. East (20-11) and Johnson County (22-11), who will meet in the consolation game on Monday at 6 p.m., will travel on Friday.
In the boys games, top-seeded Sullivan South (26-4) got 22 points from point guard Ben Diamond en route to a 73-52 defeat of Unicoi County (17-14). Michael McMeans’ Rebels will take on second-seeded Elizabethton in the championship on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Cyclones (13-13) got 28 points from William Willocks in a 71-58 win against Sullivan East (16-15).
The Central girls were intent on starting fast against Johnson County, coached by Leon Tolley. And the Cougars outscored the Longhorns 21-9 in the first quarter.
It was a welcome relief for Central coach Kristi Walling, who tightened up after a week off and watching Johnson County play on Friday.
“I’m not gonna lie, after watching them play last night – they just play extremely hard, and I had nerves a little bit myself,” Walling said. “You never tell the kids that, but Johnson County’s a tough team and Leon does a fantastic job with ‘em. I kind of told my kids they’re a team that’s gonna play hard, and you’ve gotta play even harder. It doesn’t matter how talented you are. You’ve gotta want it more and play harder than the other team.”
Central got 12 points from Macy McClellan and 12 from Wofford signee Abbey Crawford. Taylor Parsons scored 12 points to lead the ‘Horns.
Sullivan East’s girls, playing without guard Emma Aubrey (concussion) for the second straight game, jumped out to a 27-14 lead with 6:50 left in the third quarter. Jenna Hare (21 points) hit a 3-pointer to cap that cushion.
But the Cyclones, who got 14 points from Kaitlin Bailey and 12 from Morgan Headrick, tied it when Bailey made 1 of 2 free throws with 34 seconds left in regulation. East missed a 3-pointer that rattled around the rim at the regulation buzzer.
The teams each scored four points in the first overtime. Headrick gave the Cyclones the lead for good, 48-46, on a basket assisted by Torrie Roberts with 51 seconds left in the second overtime.
East coach Alan Aubrey liked the fight, if not the finish, from his relatively young and shorthanded squad.
“Our kids played with great heart,” Aubrey said. “But the second half we didn’t rebound. If we rebound the second half, it doesn’t go to overtime. We have to find a way to rebound. We cleaned the glass in the first half and they had a hard time scoring. And I bet when I go back and watch the tape, a lot of second-chance points in the second half got ‘em back in the game. …
“Give them a lot of credit. They’re a good team. And 23 (Bailey) and 21 (Headrick) and 24 [Kaylen Shell] – they’re real handfuls. And they just made a few more plays than us.”
Elizabethton’s boys came out swinging against John Dyer’s Patriots, particularly Willocks. He scored 12 in the first quarter and 10 in the second quarter, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave the Cyclones a 36-14 halftime lead.
“I thought it was pretty dominant, a big performance by William Willocks getting us off to a great start,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “We had a lot of energy defensively. I thought we did a really good job following our game plan and just making it difficult on them to make shots. … I thought that was huge for us just to get started out like that.”
East cut it to nine in the second half, thanks largely to sophomore guard Dylan Bartley’s 30 points. The Patriots looked emotionally hung over early after clinching a regional berth for retiring coach John Dyer on Friday.
“It’s a tough turnaround,” Dyer said. “We were all excited about last night, which is good. We needed to be excited last night. And then we got off to a bad start and got frustrated. We got frustrated with everything. We got frustrated with each other. But, but, we didn’t quit. Last year Elizabethton jumped on us in our second regular season game here and we folded our tents. That really got in your belly. I thought tonight just toughened us up for down the road.
“No. 1 [Brayden Phillips] killed us last time and No. 24 [Willocks] killed us this time. How many points did he have in the first half? I know he hit four threes. It seemed like we didn’t play real well and they played great – a bad combination.”
