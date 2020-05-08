east

Sullivan East High School principal Andy Hare announced Friday that Dillon Faver is the new boys basketball coach of the Patriots. 

Faver spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach to John Dyer, who retired following the 2019-20 season after a successful run leading the Patriots.

Faver is a 2008 graduate of East.

