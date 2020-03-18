Who knows when - or if – the Tennessee high school sports season will continue, but a pair of local softball teams are certainly hoping it does.
Sullivan East had a dream season in 2019, winning 28, falling one game short of advancing to the Class AA state tournament. Tennessee High had a good run as well, winning 16 games in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season with a first-year head coach.
Both teams had started the 2020 season, but it remains to be seen if those seasons will continue on.
Let the games return, and sooner rather than later.
Play ball…please.
Here is a brief look at the Patriots and Vikings heading into the 2020 season.
SULLIVAN EAST
Not only did the Patriots (1-1 in 2020) compile a 28-16 record, including 10-2 mark in the Three Rivers Conference, but they were entertaining to watch too, setting a school record for home runs for a third straight season.
Three of those big boppers were most recently playing college softball – until their seasons were canceled - including Chelsea Sams and Katelyne Loudy with King and Kylie Wolfe at Chattanooga State. That trio combined for 193 hits, 44 home runs, 164 runs scored and 181 RBIs last season.
There is, however, plenty of talent still remaining in Bluff City.
“We took a major hit in graduation last year. I would imagine we lost as much production as anyone around,” said Bristol Herald Courier Coach of the Year Michael Forrester, entering his seventh season at Sullivan East, having compiled a mark of 128-110. “However, we also bring back a large nucleus of major contributors from last year’s team and we add a very talented group of freshmen to the mix. “
Five full-time starters return, led by junior outfielder Jillian Shackelford (.425, 51 hits, 45 runs, 15 RBI), the junior infield trio of Cayden Bawgus (3b, .325, 33 RBI, 9 2B, 5 HR), Emma Timbs (2b, .336, 25 RBI, 22 runs, 12 2b, 3 HR) and Kinzie Brown (shortstop, .226, 18 runs, 2 HR), and sophomore catcher Cassie Littleford (.306, 18 RBI).
Part-time starters are back as well, including senior outfielders Autumn Moore (.220, 15 runs), Hannah Scott (.291, 13 RBI and Morgan Bringman (1-6 last season). Freshman Katie Botts is penciled in at first base.
Pitching is also a strength for the Patriots, led by Shackelford (7-4, 2.96 ERA, 56 2/3 innings) Scott (3-3, 2.36, 32 2/3 innings, 1 save) and Lexi McDuffie.
“We have tough outs all the way through our lineup and will use multiple lineups throughout the season,” said Forrester, who sees depth, offense and pitching as strengths, while the Patriots look to improve on speed and defense. “We also have great confidence in all our pitchers against any competition.”
Junior outfielder Alie White is Sullivan East’s fastest player, while seniors Kendall Smith and Emily Perry will be joined as contributors by sophomore Mia Shaver. There are more, all of whom are anxious for the season to continue.
All that should allow the Patriots to compete for the Three Rivers Conference title that has long been controlled by Unicoi County. Forrester expects the Blue Devils, Elizabethton and Sullivan South to be the teams to beat, but don’t count out the Patriots.
“We know that our league will be very difficult every night, but we certainly believe we have all the right pieces there competing for the conference title at the end of the season,” Forrester said.
TENNESSEE HIGH
It was supposed to be a rebuilding season, but the Tennessee High improved from 7-15 to 16-14 last year in Jenn Testa’s first season with the Vikings.
“We had a great year last year in what I would consider a rebuilding year for us with a lot of new faces and a new coaching staff,” said Testa, who spent 10 seasons leading the King University program. “[It] will be interesting to see if we can build off of that momentum or if we settle.”
Tennessee High lost just one senior off that squad, that being Liz Ray so no wonder the Vikings are thinking big this season.
Among the senior returnees are second baseman Anna Craddock, outfielder Jazmin Hurley, catcher/designated hitter Lakelyn Ziegler – who has committed to Penn State-Altoona – and pitchers Bailey Lamb and Kaitlyn Honeycutt.
“[We] have all our pitching back from last year and have added some freshmen to the mix,” said Testa, whose were 5-7 in the Big 7 Conference last season. “[We] have all the starters back from last year’s team, including the top and middle of our lineup.
“With everyone back from last year, we also have added much needed experience.”
The rest of the projected starters include juniors Grayson Phipps (catcher), shortstop Keegan Myers and outfielders Tori Ryan, Emma Teri and freshman Rylee Fields. Sophomores Nikki Duncan (1b) and Kenzie Orfield (3B) could also see plenty of the field.
Lamb, a former product from Virginia High, will be joined in the circle by Honeycutt and Duncan.
There are also expectations for juniors Bre Standifur and Gabby Kennedy and sophomore Brooke Thomsen. A trio of freshmen, Fields, Marley Johns and Ashley Worley could also contribute.
“With five experienced seniors we have high expectations for this season. We feel like we have grown tremendously in the last year and these girls have put in the work to see success on the field,” said Testa, who expects Daniel Boone and Science Hill to reign supreme in the Big 7 standings. “They have all the tools they need to have a memorable year and I look forward to watch them use them.
“Last year I think we showed people we can compete with anyone. This season we will need to be able to take that a step further. With great leadership, I think we have a chance to do that.”
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
ndrea Werner returns for her second season in Blountville, with the Cougars looking to improve on its 6-20 record.
Among those expected to contribute this season are All-Three Rivers Conference first team honorees Sydney Snapp and Courtney Willis.
A questionnaire sent to Werner has not been returned.
