KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Wade Day is worried about the future of grassroots motorsports.
The 48-year-old regular at Kingsport Speedway has competed at tracks across the country and mentored several NASCAR regulars such as 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne.
While the spin masters on network television and in major media circles conjure a rosy picture of the NASCAR Cup series, the news is not so great for fans of weekly asphalt and dirt tracks.
Four facilities have shut down this year while car counts in the elite Late Model class continue to drop.
“It’s all about the economics,” Day said. “I actually did a cost analysis for NASCAR three years ago on short tracks. If current [Late Model] racers and teams would break things down like I did, the numbers might scare them to death.”
According to Day, the expense of just one event at a track like Kingsport is $3,500. That includes gas for trailer, tires for the racecar, pit admission, and food for team members.
For stock car and drag racers, the dividing line usually comes down to horsepower.
The cost of an engine at the NASCAR level runs between $50,000 to $100,000, but since 2018 teams in the Truck series have been able to take a cost-effective route through the use of a spec engine built by Ilmor Engineering.
“It takes $1,000-per race to run a built-motor here at Kingsport and other tracks. That’s why so many people are going to spec and crate motors,” Day said. “We can run a Ford crate motor for like $420 per race here at Kingsport and you can run a lot of laps before you have to rebuild it.”
Racing at the top levels of NASCAR has become a pay-to-play endeavor. In most cases, that pay comes from a rich daddy, uncle or grandfather.
As various regional touring series have faded away or merged, the NASCAR K&N Series has blossomed as the primary proving ground for young racers and big-spending families. Day said it takes $40,000 to compete in just one K&N event.
Here’s another dirty secret from the Xfinty Series. Less than half the teams buy an entire set of tires for many events. Looking for an upset narrative in a race not shortened by rain? Forget it.
Day knows the game at all levels, including behind the curtain. After winning 850 races in the World Karting Association, he competed in the CARS Super Late Model, Pro Cup and ASA National Tour with assistance from owners such as Abingdon businessman Wade Lopez. He also ran a pair of Xfinity races in 2005.
Gradually, Day began to realize that he was fighting a losing battle against the well-connected teen phenoms who caught the racing bug through video games.
“I had my shot and I saw where things where headed in the sport when I got out of the car in 2008,” said Day, a former resident of Elizabethton.
So what are the chances in NASCAR for a driver who has tons of talent but lacks the funding from a major team or patient benefactor?
“You are running for the 30th spot, that’s as good as you can do,” Day said. “It’s been that way for years now.”
From mechanic and driver to spotter and crew chief, Day has paid his dues. As a driver coach, he has trained the likes of Bayne, former Truck series regular Justin Fontaine, Talladega Superspeedway ARCA race winner Blake Jones and current Xfinity Series regular Chad Finchum.
Earlier this month on a 90-degree at Kingsport, Day was in the pits helping 22-year-old Late Model racer Greg Bohanon (Leicester, North Carolina) at Kingsport.
“I still love the sport and that’s why I come to Kingsport where these [Late Model] guys would be competitive at any track,” Day said. “I’ve helped Greg on and off for years. His family has a good time racing in different divisions, including Street Stocks and Trucks. I enjoy working with those kinds of people.”
As the owner of WD Performance, Day mentors racers in all aspects of the sports. He currently works with Kingsport racer Kevin Wolfe and the Weatherford Racing team from Darlington, South Carolina.
“I’m willing to help anyone,” Day said.
Day has advice for aspiring young racers and their families.
“A kid that doesn’t have much money needs to start in karting and look for an investor that could take them to the level of a K&N Series someday,” Day said. “That path requires a lot of work and determination. Racing is nothing like you see on TV.”
As fans who profess to love racing remain focused on just the star parade in the Cup Series, Day urges more support for the true grinders in the sport.
“Grassroots racers are a dying breed.”