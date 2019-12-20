Eastside Spartans
Coach: Patrick Damron
Last season: 26-5
Key returners: Ethan Powers, G, sr.; Connor Blevins, F, sr.; Garrett Whited, G, sr.; Grayson Whited, G, sr.
Key losses: Nick Livingston; Chris Swann; J.R. Kilgore
Promising newcomers: Will Stansberry, jr.; Luke Kirk, sr.; Nick Raymond, jr.; Gavin Greer, soph.; Eli McCoy, fr.
Outlook: Eastside has one of the top shooters in Southwest Virginia in senior guard Ethan Powers and the Spartans hope to be on the mark again in terms of being one of the best teams in the VHSL’s smallest classification.
Powers averaged 22 points, three assists and two steals per game last season and drained 97 shots from beyond the 3-point line as Eastside finished as state runner-up for the second year.
Senior Connor Blevins is also a varsity veteran, averaging 13 points and six rebounds per game, while twin brothers Garrett Whited and Grayson Whited are two of the area’s top defenders.
There will be plenty of new faces on the court as well, but the Spartans have shown the ability to reload under ultra-successful coach Patrick Damron.
Eastside started the season 0-3, but had a shot to win all three games and a tough schedule will only help the Spartans come playoff time.
Coach’s Quote: “We have enough kids returning that know how and what it takes to be successful. We will have to show up each day and work to be the best version of ourselves and not rely on past success to get us anywhere. I like the makeup of our team. We should be able to play defense at a high level and we have some quick kids.”
J.I. Burton Raiders
Coach: Caleb Church
Last season: 22-8
Key returners: Trevor Culbertson, G, jr.; Zac Campbell, G, soph.; Mikey Culbertson, F, sr.
Key losses: Houston Thacker; Caleb Williams; Derrick Allen
Promising newcomers: Jordan Mabe; Ethan Lindsey; Esau Teasley, Tyler Spriggs
Outlook: Caleb Church takes over for Aaron Williams as the head coach of the J.I. Burton Raiders, who won the Region 1D championship last season and reached the state semifinals.
Six guys who played on that VHSL Class 1 Final Four return and have been the catalysts in Burton’s 3-1 start to the 2019-20 season.
Trevor Culbertson, Zac Campbell and Mikey Culbertson are the cornerstones that Church will build around. Campbell had a 31-point performance earlier this week in a win over Honaker.
Coach’s Quote: “We have some young talent, but they have experience. It is going to be an exciting year, but right now we are just taking it one day at a time. We just want to stay focused and work every single day to get better.”
Twin Springs Titans
Coach: Tyler Webb
Last season: 5-18
Key returners: Justin Reed, G, sr.; Mason Elliott, F, soph.
Key loss: Dean Jarnigan
Promising newcomers: Connor Lane, G, fr.; Bradley Owens, F, fr.
Outlook: Just call them the new-look Twin Springs Titans.
Tyler Webb, a former star player at the school, is in his first season as the head coach at his alma mater and a couple of talented ninth-graders (Connor Lane and Bradley Owens) have shined in the season’s early stages.
Justin Reed, Mason Elliott, Corbin Kilgore, Jordan Gillenwater and Tanner Collins have experience and will give Twin Springs plenty of options when coupled with the two fine freshmen.
Coach’s Quote: “We are working really hard to get back to competing in the [Cumberland District]. That’s our goal right now. We are focusing on us and working towards going out and competing every night. We are locked into the process of getting better every day. We’ve got kids that are hungry and are buying in and that’s the first step.”
Castlewood Blue Devils
Coach: Brian Summers
Last season: 9-13
Key returners: Zach Owens, G, sr.; Jacob Vance, F/C, sr.; Hunter Hicks, G/F, jr.; Dylan Mullins, G/F, sr.; Shane Aesque, G, soph.; Dalton Fields, F, soph.; Coleman Cook, G, soph.; Gavin Monk, C, jr.; Elijah Stafford, F, jr.
Key loss: Brady Gilbert
Promising newcomers: Nick DeBoard, jr.; Jake Gross, jr.; Nate Shoemaker, jr.
Outlook: Brian Summers is the new coach of the Castlewood Blue Devils after directing the junior varsity program at the school the previous four seasons.
Castlewood is the darkhorse in the Cumberland District race as the Blue Devils return nine players – including four starters – from last season’s squad.
Zach Owens is a reliable point guard and Jacob Vance is a relentless rebounder for Castlewood. Hunter Hicks and Dylan Mullins also started a season ago, while Shane Aesque, Dalton Fields, Coleman Cook, Gavin Monk and Elijah Stafford have all gotten quality minutes in the past.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re not the tallest team, but I think our quickness will help us out a lot on defense. We will do some schemes on defense and try to throw some teams off. We have some smart guys that are athletic enough to help us on both sides of the ball. We have some young guys that can fill some holes for us. We want to go fast and play fast.”
Rye Cove Eagles
Coach: Michael Paul Berry
Last season: 6-16
Key returners: Matthew Rhoton, G, soph.; Zach Baker, G, soph.; Ethan Chavez, F, soph.
Key losses: Chase Love; Colton Eads
Promising newcomers: N/A
Outlook: Rye Cove is improved as evidenced by the fact the Eagles opened the 2019-20 season with three straight wins.
Matthew Rhoton, Zach Baker and Ethan Chavez will carry the scoring load for Rye Cove. Andrew Jessee, Roscoe Haines, Matthew Hardin, Mason Hardin, Jesse Barnette, Shawn Stanley and Ethan Chapman will also contribute.
A sophomore-laden lineup still has some growing to do, but the Eagles do have things going in the right direction.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a great group of young men this year who play well together. We are a work in progress right now, but I’m optimistic that this can be a solid group.”
Thomas Walker Pioneers
Coach: Jerry Myers
Last season: 7-19
Key returners: Caleb Yeary, G, jr.; Logan Ely, F, sr.; Zack Kidwell, F/C, soph.
Key losses: Tucker Barton; Christian Bledsoe
Promising newcomers: Kenny Ball, F, jr.; Jaron Warf, G, jr.; Jason Greene, G, soph.
Outlook: The talented trio of Caleb Yeary, Logan Ely and Zack Kidwell will be the tone-setters for the Thomas Walker Pioneers.
Yeary averaged 18.1 points per game last season and included in his superb sophomore season was a 37-point performance against Twin Springs and a 31-point outing against Castlewood in a win that clinched a Region 1D tournament bid for the Pioneers.
Zack Kidwell (6-foot-5) and Logan Ely (6-foot-2) give Thomas Walker some size, athleticism and experience.
Collyn Cave, Cameron Graybeel, Alex Small, Malachi Sandifur, Larry Hart, Jaron Warf, Jason Greene, Kenny Ball and Braxton Thompson will have to step up if TW wants to make a return trip to the regional tourney.
Coach’s Quote: “Our starting five are each much better than they were a year ago. Caleb Yeary is one of the best basketball players in Southwest Virginia and Logan Ely is one of the best two-way players. Zack Kidwell has been the best rebounder in our program since he was in the eighth grade. Kenny Ball and Jaron Warf are much improved. If we can develop some depth, we will be very competitive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.