BRISTOL, Tenn. – A baseball coach gets used to being ridiculed for moves he makes on the diamond.
Sometimes even by his own son.
“I can remember when he was 11-or-12-years-old, we would not get into arguments about father-son stuff that much. It was him coming to me saying, ‘why didn’t you do this or why didn’t you do that,’” said Adam Cross, the father of Gavin Cross, who recently completed an abbreviated freshman season at Virginia Tech.
“He was already coaching and second-guessing me at 11 and 12, but in the long run it was great because his mind was already processing how the game is played.”
That experience has certainly paid dividends for Gavin, who followed up a stellar prep career at Tennessee High by starting all 16 games for the Hokies this spring, batting .369 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That is a big attribute. You still have to be able to play the game,” said Adam, who played at Tennessee High, East Tennessee State and three seasons in the professional ranks. “You still have to have the physical tools to be able to play the game, but baseball IQ, it is very high with him, extremely high.”
* * *
While father and son have a close relationship, they are totally different athletes on the baseball field.
Just ask Gavin, who will answer with a smile.
“He was all right, I guess,” said Gavin, a two-time Class AAA first team performer at Tennessee High. “We are a lot of different. I am a lot better hitter than he was.
“I am just playing,” added Gavin, with a laugh. “He is a little small middle-hitting infielder. We played different kind of games.”
That doesn’t mean Gavin didn’t learn plenty from his father, who began helping out at Tennessee High when his son was in eighth grade.
“We are definitely different players. He is right-handed, I am left-handed. I am bigger, he was smaller,” Gavin said. “He has taught me everything I know about the game and how to play it. I have that to take out of it.
“He was an infielder, I am an outfielder so he never taught me anything about the outfield or anything like that. He taught me how to hit, taught me how to play the game, what goes on and what to look for, different stuff like that.”
* * *
It helped that Gavin was with his dad on baseball diamonds for most of his life, not only in little league but Adam was also a successful baseball coach at Walters State, one of the top junior college programs in the nation.
“I coached a group of kids from 9 years all the way up in the summer and obviously he was always with me,” Adam said. “I think one of the things that is missing in today’s game is just baseball IQ, kids learning and understanding how the game is supposed to be played.”
That isn’t a problem with Gavin.
“You want every guy on the baseball field, in football terms you would all those guys to be quarterbacks,” Adam said. “They know what everybody is supposed to do, where everything is supposed to be and just how the game is played.
“In Gavin’s case, as early as 11 and 12 years old and of course when I was coaching at Walters State, even when I was younger, he has just always been around the game.”
***
After completing a terrific career for the Vikings, Cross took the next step up at Virginia Tech. He made a smooth adjustment, earning his way onto the field.
Adam expected Gavin would be just fine.
“I would be lying to you if I said I thought he would walk right into the ACC and do what he has done,” said Adam, who batted .263 with 33 stolen bases and 77 runs scored in three professional seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres organizations.
“Did I think he would go there and have an opportunity to compete and get on the field, absolutely,” said Cross, who batted .304 with 15 stolen bases for Danville Braves in 1995, followed by seasons in Eugene, Oregon and Clinton, Iowa. “He did that. He earned it in the fall.
“The coaching staff there is great and they are very upfront with the kids and they sort of know where they stand and how they are doing and give them every resource and opportunity to do whatever they need to do to get better,”
Gavin started fast from his first at-bat, driving in what may have first run of the NCAA Division I season with an RBI single on Valentine’s Day against San Diego State in Conway, S.C.
“When spring rolled around it didn’t surprise me he was in there,” Adam said. “He approached every game the way you are supposed to approach it and he was very consistent.”
While Gavin didn’t get a chance to see just how difficult an entire baseball season can be, his dad certainly knows.
“To me to be at those higher levels whether it is Power-5 schools or professional baseball, it is the everyday mental grind that guys who can handle that have success,” Adam said. “Guys who can’t mentally handle it turn that 0 for 4 into a 0 for 12 or 0 for 16 real quick. I have been there.
“If I passed anything along to him at all it is the mental side is probably more important than anything.”
***
Adam was especially proud of how Gavin rebounded from his first ACC game, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in a loss at Georgia Tech. He responded the following day with three hits against the Yellow Jackets.
“In college it is little different. Their schedule is a grind. They will play Friday, Saturday, Sunday and they will usually play one game say on a Tuesday,” Adam said. “That is hard and that is still an adjustment for them. In high school we would play a lot of games, but it is seven innings. There is a big difference between a seven-inning game and a nine-inning game.
“Just the added pressure, the added travel, the average workload from practice all the way through study halls, classes, etc. so it is more of the workload. Now when you get into professional baseball you get, for argument’s sake, one day off a month. It will weed the mentally weak guys out of the game no matter how good they are really quick.”
The college baseball season went by quick this season, due to the coronavirus, which led to the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament, all of spring sports and much more.
After 16 games, Gavin was back in Bristol, taking online classes and hoping to play ball this summer. He will get back his year of eligibility, as will college seniors, although many of those careers may have come to a premature end.
Ditto for Tennessee High and other high school seniors, who have likely played their final games at the prep level.
“Me coaching, helping here with the high school, No. 1, your heart goes out to really all the kids, especially the seniors because it was their last go-around,” Adam said. “It is an opportunity for all these kids to play and get better and compete and the play the game they love and it has been taken away from them.”
***
Adam has told Gavin to take advantage of this opportunity and use it to improve prior to what is basically a redshirt freshman season for the Hokies.
“I know this is a tough time, everybody is frustrated, whatever the emotions are, but it is what it is and you take advantage of every day from your workouts to your nutrition, just making sure that you are keeping up with what you can do to improve,” Adam said. “Get bigger, stronger, faster, take care of yourself, get your swings in. We redshirted some guys, not many, but we redshirted some guys at Walters State when I was there for five years.”
He noticed a trend among those guys too.
“Guys always fell into one or two categories. They would take full advantage of that year and they would bust their hind end and when they came back the next year they were a completely different guy,” he said. “They were 20 pounds heavier, they were a lot stronger, they had worked on their craft and then all of a sudden they turned themselves into really good baseball players to get more opportunities down the road.
“The other set were the guys who were lazy and didn’t do anything. There was never an in-between for me in my experience with redshirts.”
Don’t expect Gavin to fall into the latter category. He will, no doubt, heed his father’s advice and continue to work on his craft.
“I just think for all these guys, even for the high school guys, for all these guys that have this time just control what you can control, continue to train,” he said. “We can’t stop anything that has happened so now you just look forward to what is ahead.
“I know we don’t know sort of when that will be. Is that this summer or this fall or next spring? Hopefully it is this summer, but just take full advantage of that time you have now to prepare yourself. That is all you can do.”
