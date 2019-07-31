It took Greg Mance four tries to earn his first victory as the head football coach at Richlands High School back in the fall of 1997.
His debut ended with a 22-19 setback to the Carroll County Cavaliers at Ernie Hicks Stadium as a late touchdown run by Jeremy Overfelt did the Blue Tornado in.
“It was a heartbreaker,” Mance said. “We had them beat with about four minutes left and they broke a 60-yard-run on a 4th-and-1 play.”
That was followed by a 14-13 road loss to the Lee High Generals as Richlands couldn’t hold a 13-point halftime lead.
“Lee High had a good team that went to the state semifinals that year,” Mance said. “They scored right there at the end. I can remember sitting in the laundry room at Lee High wondering if this was the Lord maybe telling me that his head-coaching thing was not going to be for me.”
The Blue Tornado suffered a 12-0 setback to Julius Jones-led Powell Valley in Week 3, but Mance and the Blues finally got on the board with a 42-0 triumph at Tazewell in late-September.
“That made things a little better,” Mance said.
Mance has won a lot more games than he’s lost since that time and will enter his 23rd season as the Blue Tornado’s head coach today as VHSL teams can officially begin practice for the 2019 season.
Mance is sitting on 199 career wins and it probably won’t take him as long to get No. 200 as it did that initial W.
Mance holds the rare distinction of achieving the triple crown of high school football, winning state titles as a player (with the Giles Spartans in 1980), as an assistant coach (on Dennis Vaught’s coaching staff with Richlands in 1992) and as a head coach (guiding the Blues to the crown in 2006).
His enthusiasm for his profession and the sport haven’t waned on the eve of another season-opening practice session.
“It’s like Christmas,” Mance said. “You don’t sleep the night before and you’re thinking about it. The kids have worked really hard in the offseason and everybody is excited and just can’t wait till August 1. … There’s just something about football and I love it. I watch it on TV at home all the time, even when they are showing the classics on ESPN.”
Graham goes for repeat
It wasn’t very long after Graham rolled past Goochland 31-9 to win the VHSL Class 2 state championship on Dec. 8, 2018 at Salem Stadium that head coach Tony Palmer began looking ahead.
“I was thinking about what we have coming back and what we could do to get better in the offseason,” Palmer said.
The G-Men lost just eight seniors off last year’s 14-1 squad, the most notable being Bristol Herald Courier offensive player of the year Cameron Allen, who is now at Purdue University.
There are plenty of familiar faces in the fold for Graham, including Old Dominion University commit Devin Lester and sensational sophomore lineman Brody Meadows.
“We’re very excited,” Palmer said. “We think we’ve got some good pieces to the puzzle left over from last year. I’m excited to see what the team can do. … The kids have really worked hard and this is the hardest working group I’ve had in the offseason since I took over. I think we’ll have a pretty solid football team.”
A team from far Southwest Virginia hasn’t repeated as state champs since Powell Valley went back-to-back in 1997 and 1998.
Powell Valley (1997-98, 1994-95, 1989-1990), Appalachia (1996-97) and Clintwood (1974-75) are the local programs to win state football championships in consecutive years.
Graham’s opener against the Bluefield (West Virginia) Beavers will once again be a must-watch clash. The only blemish during Graham’s run to the state championship was a 38-14 season-opening loss to Bluefield, which finished as West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AA state runner-up.
“It’s a big game not just for both schools, but both communities,” Palmer said. “People come into town and schedule their reunions around the game. It’s one of the best high school rivalries in the country.”
Coaching Carousel
Castlewood (Chris Lark), John Battle (Bradley Ricker), Gate City (Jeremy Houseright), Hurley (Austin Cooper), Lee High (Alec Haston), Marion (Tim Smith) and Northwood (Tim Johnson) will all have new head football coaches this season.
The J.I. Burton Raiders will begin practice with Jacob Caudill leading the program as interim head coach since the status of veteran boss Jim Adams remains in limbo.
VHSL Shuffling
Rural Retreat returns to the Hogoheegee District under the latest VHSL realignment shuffle.
The Indians competed in the Hogoheegee from 1970-2016, before spending the last two years in the Mountain Empire District.
“Excited about being back, mainly because we just feel very comfortable in the Hogo,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “The Hogo is a better fit for our school.”
Rural Retreat’s schedule will consist of its four Hogoheegee District games, while the Indians will play five of the six squads in the MED. Eastern Montgomery of the Pioneer District is the other team on the schedule for the Indians.
“The alignment for this cycle was not finalized until last June, so we were already under contract with a few schools for this cycle,” Hughes said. “The football schedule will likely look a little different after the upcoming two-year cycle is completed.”
In other moves, Grayson County shifts from Region 2D to Region 1C, while Carroll County will move from Region 4D to Region 3D and could be a possible playoff opponent for Abingdon.
Streak Stuff
Graham’s 14 straight wins and Northwood’s nine consecutive losses are the longest streaks in far Southwest Virginia as the season begins.
Players to Watch
The following is a look at just a few of the notable returnees who could make headlines this fall:
>>> Ridgeview junior running back Trenton Adkins is an elite prospect and already has scholarship offers from North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, Memphis and Texas-San Antonio.
His 2018 stat line included: 216 carries, 1,987 yards, 22 touchdowns; nine receptions, 285 yards, five TD catches.
>>> Hard-hitting Union senior linebacker Mason Polier racked up 110 tackles last season.
>>> Martin Lucas rushed for 1,232 yards a season ago and will be the top running back for the Abingdon Falcons.
>>> Patrick Henry’s powerful one-two running back combo of Zach Brown (2,116 yards, 32 total touchdowns) and Cody Smith (1,490 yards, 17 TDs) should make life sweet for the Rebels.
>>> Chandler Hubbard is a force on both sides of the ball for Honaker. He caught 34 passes for 566 yards and 12 touchdowns, rushed for 216 yards and snagged five interceptions in the defensive secondary a year ago.
>>> Levi Forrest of Richlands is Southwest Virginia’s best kicker. He was 38-for-38 on extra points last season, hit 10-of-16 field goals (with a long of 52 yards) and also averaged 43.8 yards on his punts.
>>> Marion’s Will Moss is powerful on both sides of the line. He earned high grades as an offensive lineman, while 13 ½ of his 66 tackles on the D-Line went for a loss.
>>> Graham’s Devin Lester is an Old Dominion University commit and he’s coming off a season in which he accounted for 1,897 yards of total offense and 26 TDs. He also made 76 tackles.
>>> Dylan Cunningham, Seth Scarbrough and Tyler McCloud are among the notable returnees for the John Battle Trojans.
>>> Virginia High running back Stevie Thomas impressed last season as a ninth-grader and will likely carry the rushing load for the Bearcats.
>>> J.I. Burton’s Mikey Culbertson is a two-time Cumberland District defensive player of the year and racked up 132 tackles in 2018.
Anniversary Seasons
There are several milestone anniversaries that will take place this season:
>>> Thirty years ago, Graham (Group AA, Division 3), Powell Valley (Group A, Division 2) and Appalachia (Group A, Division 1) all won state titles.
>>> Twenty-five years ago, Powell Valley (Group A, Division 2) and Appalachia (Group A, Division 1) claimed state championships.
>>> October 1 will mark the 15th anniversary of the night Powell Valley quarterback Brad Robbins passed for 556 yards in a win over Clintwood.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570