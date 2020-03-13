This space was going to be used to question the decision not to extend an NCAA Division II tournament bid to the King University Tornado. Ditto for Emory & Henry’s women’s program, which has been 45-9 over the last two seasons and still can’t get respect from the Division III folks.
Instead, none of that matters since none of those events will be held or completed.
Sports has a special place in our society. It’s always been the place to turn when all else seems wrong. No matter what is going on in your life, you can always flip on the TV or check out a score on your phone, knowing that sports will always be there.
Now, all of a sudden, sports aren’t there.
March Madness, also known as the best three weeks in sports, won’t be played. The Masters, quite possibly the most tradition-rich event in our country, has been postponed, but hopefully will be played sometime in 2020. Opening Day in baseball; gone.
I have always wondered what non-sports fan do with their lives. Seriously, what else is there to do.
My girlfriend is not a sports fan so I have learned to deal with it and move on, but I still don’t understand. It made sense for women not to be sports fans, but men? That was my opinion until I worked at my last job when a male news reporter asked me what a football looked like.
Oh well, sports are not for everybody.
Sports has long had a hold on me, just like it does for so many.
My love affair with sports had always been there, but was cemented on June 30, 1973. Thank you Retrosheet for helping to find the details of that ABC Monday night baseball game at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati with the Reds hosting the Dodgers.
Younger readers have no idea what a great rivalry that was in the days before realignment ruined it for all.
My memory is fuzzy, but I still remember much of this game. Just walking in with my family - on our way to our annual summer trip to Indiana to visit family - and seeing all the green grass (or turf) and that lovely dirt infield and I was hooked.
Good thing too, since the game went 13 innings, the Reds hit three home runs, but the Dodgers won 8-7. For some reason, the one detail I never forgot was Larry Stahl striking out to end the game. I didn’t want to leave.
We went on to Indiana, getting there in the wee hours of the morning, but it was worth it, at least to me.
There were other moments as well. My first college football game was in 1979 as a trumpet player in a high school band. We were part of “Band Day” at Kinnick Stadium at Iowa against Indiana.
The Hoosiers won 24-20, led by ESPN’s own Lee Corso. That was the first game for Hayden Fry, who became a legend at Iowa, and who recently died. Reggie Roby boomed punts into space in that game for the Hawkeyes.
My first Alabama game, a 9-0 loss to Penn State, was on October 27, 1990. Two years later, the Crimson Tide were national champions. I have been to dozens of Alabama games since then, including the 2016 National Championship game win over Clemson.
Only twice have they lost over that time. That night against Penn State and the inaugural Music City Bowl when the Tide got walloped by Virginia Tech on a miserable night in Nashville, easily one of my worst moments in sports.
There is so much more, but you get the point. Sports have been along for all of my 55 (almost 56) years on this earth.
Growing up I knew I wanted to do something in sports, but I became a restaurant manager for seven years after college, and hated everything except from the food, as you can tell by my expanded waistline.
I finally took the advice of a current BHC sports scribe, went back to college and became a sports reporter. Now I wish I had done this from the start.
All this is just to say how vital sports have been, not only in my life, but in so many others as well. Sports come and go as the seasons. One season ends and another begins or has already started.
Yet, now the sports industry has been basically been shut down.
I am told WWE is still going on, but we can all question whether that is really a sport, but don’t tell that to the fans. They have lots of them. There will be racing this weekend in Kingsport too.
What happens next? We wait. With all college and professional sports shut down, it all depends on the high schools. Virginia announced on Friday that the high school spring sports season would be postponed for two weeks. So far Tennessee is status quo.
That word postpone is important. That means the games could be replayed. If you see canceled after an event, forget about it.
What do us sports fans do now? This is what we know, what we do. Better yet, what does a sports department of a local newspaper do when sports aren’t taking place.
It will be an issue in the coming days and weeks, but let’s pray it doesn’t go on for too long. We need our normal life back, and that includes our sports whenever we want them.
The world is in crisis mode right now. This might be a good time to read a book, catch up with friends and family, take a good walk or look for other interests.
Sports will be back. May Madness anyone?
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.