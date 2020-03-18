A state championship game is like a made-for-Disney special.
After years of practice, bus rides and sacrifice, athletes have one chance to realize their dreams on a big stage.
Proud fans get into the act with storefront signs, fundraisers, and elaborate sendoffs complete with a police escort.
From large photos in the school gym to newspaper articles and books, players and coaches on state title teams achieve a form of immortality.
Alas, there was nothing Disney-like for last week’s Virginia High School League state basketball tournament in Richmond. It was more like an episode of the Twilight Zone.
Despite widespread anxiety generated by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, hundreds of fans from far Southwest Virginia, Richmond and the Shenandoah Valley showed up early on Thursday, March 12 at Virginia Commonwealth University for the Class 2 boys and girls title games.
As the Gate City girls and John Marshall boys were making all the right moves en route to emotional victories, spectators and personnel from VCU and the VHSL could be seen checking their smart phones for updates on the coronavirus.
The Gate City-John Marshall boys game was still underway when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the commonwealth.
Moments later, VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a news release that it “would be irresponsible to continue the tournament.”
Various scenes of shock and heartbreak played out over the next few hours.
After completing a 329-mile drive over two busy interstate routes Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Honaker fans arrived in the state capital to news that Thursday’s 6 p.m. Class 1 girls state championship game between Honaker and Surry County was canceled.
Just like that, a dreamscape that began to form in elementary school vanished.
Players and coaches from Class 1 boys finalist Auburn were already at VCU Thursday afternoon when they heard from concession workers that their 8 p.m. contest against Mathews was off.
One of the most poignant images for this reporter was the sight of downcast Honaker players and coaches loading up on their team bus for the return home.
Unlike the Gate City girls, there were no smiles for this group who posted a 23-6 record and were coming off a thrilling 37-29 thriller against Patrick Henry. The Honaker contingent never even got to step inside the Siegel Center gym at VCU.
Along with the finalists in Class 3, 4, 5, and 6, Honaker was declared as a co-champions. Yes, it has a very hollow ring.
The best part of winning a state title is the post-game celebration. As the players and coaches come to mid-court to accept the big trophy, fans and reporters take photos that will become prized possessions in scrapbooks and on living room walls.
State championship teams are honored during Christmas parades, halftime celebrations at football games, city council meetings, and other public gatherings.
Stories from the state championship melodrama are told and retold. An athlete that makes a game-winning shot or play earns lifelong hero status.
Imagine telling a kid on Christmas morning that there will be no presents under the tree despite months of anticipation.
That’s powerful stuff.
Now imagine the current angst of spring sports athletes who are facing the very real possibility that their seasons could be canceled, or at least dramatically shortened.
All those team camps, winter workouts, travel ball tournaments, expensive lessons, and hours in the weight room would have no payoff.
Seniors would lose their final chance to impress a college coach and possibly earn a scholarship, while underclassmen would not have an opportunity to improve their skills in games.
In the economically-challenged mountain communities of far Southwest Virginia, there is no better way to galvanize citizens than with a successful high school sports team.
Look at the example of Grundy wrestling, Richlands football, Gate City basketball, and Virginia High baseball.
As news surrounding COVID-19 grows grimmer by the hour, athletes and coaches at all levels must somehow cling to hope and hold on to their state-championship dreams and Disney-style endings.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
