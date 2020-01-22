The culture of high school basketball on the national level is fueled by social media.
From small high schools in flyover country to prestigious prep schools and academies, legends are born and crafted through breathless tweets, video clips of spectacular dunks, and hype from an ever-growing list of scouting services.
On Monday, an array of stars who will be prominent in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery were showcased in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. NBA great LeBron James was among the fans at Springfield College for the country’s top tournament.
Every serious basketball has heard names such as Cade Cunningham from top-ranked Montverde Academy in Florida, Evan Mobley from California’s Rancho Christian, and Oak Hill Academy point machine Cam Thomas.
Like rock stars, the star ballers roam from arena to arena competing in tournaments such as the Beach Ball Classic (Myrtle Beach, S.C.), the City of Palms Classic (Fort Myers, Fla.), the Iolani Classic (Honolulu), and the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tennessee.
Beginning this afternoon, the attention of the prep hoop world will shift to Virginia High’s Bearcat Den for the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase.
After a nurturing phase the past two years with elite programs such as Hamilton Heights (Tennessee), Huntington Prep (West Virginia) and Oak Hill, the third edition of the VHS event features the strongest field.
The marquee includes 14 athletes who have been nominated for McDonald’s All-American status along with elite programs such as No. 2 Oak Hill, Tennessee Prep Academy from Memphis, Moravian Prep (Hudson, N.C.) and Teays Valley Christian from Scott Depot, West Virginia.
Teays Valley earned a national ranking last year after its 80-72 upset of then No. 7 Oak Hill at Virginia High. The architects of that win included charismatic head coach Ryan Arrowood and 6-foot-7, 275-pound post Anderson Mirambeaux.
One of the other prime storylines last year involved the emergence of players from the Dominican Republic. The Teays Valley roster featured three Dominicans, including Mirambeaux and 6-5 David Jones, who received an offer to play at Oregon seconds after the Oak Hill breakthrough.
There will be all sorts of treats for recruiters and fans at the Bearcat Den this weekend.
In addition to the star-studded cast from Oak Hill, must-see attractions include Jones, 6-foot-9 North Carolina State recruit Josh Hall from Moravian, and 6-9 Obinna Anochili-Killen from Chapmanville, West Virginia.
Marshall recruit, Anochili-Killen displayed a range of skills in the recent nationally-televised Cancer Research Classic in Wheeling, West Virginia.
For the second time in less than a month, Bristol will be center stage on the national basketball scene.
The scouts are coming, along with the social media whiz kids and scouting service gurus.
Welcome to the new age of prep basketball. Bring your smart phones and autograph books.
