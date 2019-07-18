Bristol once had a far-reaching reputation as a mecca for baseball.
On the Virginia side, Bristol was a pioneer in Little League with a charter in 1952. Virginia High and Tennessee High schools have won multiple state titles while professional baseball in some form has been played in the city for the 50 years, and first began way back in 1911.
Flash forward to the present.
Bristol is actually in danger of losing its rookie level Appalachian League operation because of inadequate seating conditions at DeVault Memorial Stadium. DeVault also serves as the home for the VHS Bearcats.
Concerned yet? You should be.
What can be done?
First off, a civic-minded benefactor must be convinced to step up to the plate.
From Pulaski, Virginia and Durham, North Carolina, to Fort Wayne, Indiana, minor league baseball stadiums and teams have spurred economic development and generated goodwill.
Several of those success stories feature unique construction features and creative marketing plans or gimmicks
There are doubters about a baseball revival in Bristol. But let’s paraphrase the popular line from the iconic motion picture, “Field of Dreams.” If you build it (right), they will come.
So here’s the ambitious plan.
Take advantage of the commercial progress being made on State Street and place the new Bristol facility downtown, with the famed Bristol Virginia-Tennessee slogan sign as a possible backdrop.
To gain additional funding, we can give stadium naming rights to our benefactor or a corporation.
Since there are just 34 home dates in an Appalachian League season, let’s think outside the box.
Following the lead of other cities, let’s invite area high school and college teams to play regular season and tournament games in our stadium.
Still not enough games to justify the venture, you say.
Take a look at the lucrative world of travel baseball and softball where teams from across the country compete all summer and into the fall. Travel ball parents love to shop and spend. Just ask anyone who has ever visited a youth sports hotbed such as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, or Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Don’t stop at first base.
The new Bristol stadium could accommodate established tourist events such as the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion or Food City Race Night. Through a partnership with the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol, the city’s musical heritage could be highlighted on a larger stage.
And at long last, there could be finally be either a museum or at least some displays to educate folks about the rich heritage of motorsports in the Bristol area. Ever hear of Bristol Motor Speedway or Bristol Dragway?
Many other famous athletes and teams from Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia are worthy of recognition in a museum-type setting.
It’s impossible to put a price tag on pride, but Bristol has much to be proud of. By using a new baseball stadium as the centerpiece and machine, Bristol could hit a home run.
Let’s just hope someone steps up to the plate before it’s too late.
