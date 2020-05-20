Mac McClung has narrowed the choices for his next destination and it’s an eclectic mix of college basketball programs.
Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, Southern California, Brigham Young University, Arkansas and Wake Forest made the cut as McClung’s magnificent seven.
The former Gate City High School star announced his list via social media just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
McClung had made it known on May 13 that he had withdrawn from the NBA Draft and was transferring from Georgetown University, where he played the previous two seasons.
McClung told ESPN last week that he plans to seek a waiver that would make him eligible immediately for the 2020-21 season.
“Big-time programs offering him a new home. Each of those head coaches has made a huge impact on Mac and his parents over the last week,” said Scott Vermillion, McClung’s coach at Gate City. “Each has their own pros and cons, but Mac will go where he is valued and where he trusts their word.”
Texas Tech and Auburn were Final Four teams in 2019.
Memphis is coached by former NBA All-Star Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, while Arkansas boss Eric Musselman is an ex-NBA coach.
The most intriguing suitor is Wake Forest, which hired Steve Forbes as its head coach last month. Forbes won two Southern Conference titles during a five-season run at East Tennessee State.
When Forbes was at ETSU and McClung was starring at Gate City, the coach extended the dynamic standout a scholarship offer.
Meanwhile, Josh Shoemaker was a multi-sport star at Gate City and averaged 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds in 126 career games at Wake Forest while playing for coach Dave Odom and the Demon Deacons from 1997-2001.
Whoever lands McClung will get a 6-foot-2 guard with a 48 ½-inch vertical leap and the ability to make plays.
McClung scored a VHSL-record 2,801 career points as a four-year starter at Gate City and led the Blue Devils to the 2018 Class 2 state title. He originally committed to Rutgers, before signing with Georgetown.
He averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 39.3 percent from the field over the course of his first two seasons (50 games) at the Big East Conference school. His sophomore season playing for head coach Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas was cut short due to a foot injury.
East Coast or West Coast, McClung will be a high-flying, highly-exciting addition to his new team.
“I think they’re all great fits,” said Jake Weingarten, a college hoops expert for Stockrisers.com. “Auburn and BYU are two schools that stand out to me. I feel like landing a highly-touted transfer like Mac for Auburn will just add another major talent to an already loaded squad. BYU is a program on the rise and likely would’ve been a tournament team had COVID-19 not happened.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
