Patrick Corbin was the starting pitcher for the Washington Nationals on Saturday night in Game 4 of the World Series.
Eighty-six years ago it was an Emory & Henry College graduate who had the honor of starting the fourth game of the Fall Classic for the home team in the nation’s capital.
Monte Weaver was on the bump for the Washington Senators at Griffith Stadium in Game 4 of the 1933 World Series and suffered a tough-luck 2-1, 11-inning loss to future Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell and the New York Giants.
It was among the highlights of a nine-year MLB career for Weaver, a right-hander who was born in Helton, North Carolina.
A member of Emory & Henry’s Class of 1927 who also played center for the basketball team and ran track, Weaver earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and his numbers were pretty phenomenal on the mound: 1.09 career ERA with 263 strikeouts in 222 1/3 innings pitched at E&H.
There was a game in 1927 against East Tennessee State Teacher’s College (later East Tennessee State University) when he struck out 21 in a 1-0 loss. That’s because Jim Mooney struck out 24 in earning the win for East Tennessee State.
Mooney spent five years in the majors himself and won a World Series championship with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1934.
That matchup against Mooney wouldn’t be the only time Weaver pitched well enough to win but came up on the losing end of a pitching duel.
In the only World Series game he pitched, Weaver allowed two runs on 11 hits in 10 1/3 innings, while walking four and striking out three. A fourth-inning solo homer by Bill Terry and Blondy Ryan’s one-out RBI single in the top of the 11th inning were the only runs the Giants could muster against Weaver.
Washington loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the 11th against Hubbell, but he got Cliff Bolton to hit into a game-ending double play to end the first extra-inning World Series game since 1926.
The Giants closed out the Series the next day with a 10-inning triumph.
Weaver finished his big-league career with a record of 71-50, four saves and a 4.36 ERA. His best season was 1932 when he was a 22-game winner and received votes for the American League MVP award.
A plaque at E&H’s baseball field chronicling Weaver’s many achievements was dedicated on April 2, 2016. Weaver died in 1994.
