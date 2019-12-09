Malou Savannah sank eight 3-pointers as part of her 31-point performance as the Southwest Virginia Community College Flying Eagles kept their perfect record intact with a 106-21 women’s basketball beatdown of Appalachian Bible College.
SWCC (6-0) also received 17 points from Daniel Boone High School graduate Olivia Miller and a dozen points from ex-Tennessee High standout LynLeigh Rhodes.
The Flying Eagles host Wake Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Boyd leads SWCC to win
Brett Boyd canned six 3-pointers in finishing with 24 points as Southwest Virginia Community College overpowered Appalachian Bible College for a 101-59 win on Monday night.
Jordin Webb’s triple-double of 20 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds also highlighted the victory, while Jake Deal (16 points), Andy Arnold (13 points, 17 rebounds) and Noah Atwood (14 points) excelled.
The Flying Eagles are 5-5.
