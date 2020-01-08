EMORY, Va. – At the start of Saturday’s women’s basketball game against Shenandoah, Emory & Henry senior Sydney McKinney was honored for reaching the 1,000 career point mark.
By the fourth quarter of that 59-41 win against the defending Old Dominion Athletic Conference champions, McKinney was on the bench dealing with pain in her knee.
Such has been the story of the resilient and resourceful 5-foot-10 forward from Union High School.
“Sydney hates to lose, and she will do whatever takes to win,” first-year E&H head coach Jaclyn Dickens said
So what sort of adversity has McKinney overcome at E&H? Consider the issue with her kneecap.
“It’s been dislocated six to eight times in the same leg over the past four years,” McKinney said. “It just slides out and comes back in.”
That’s why McKinney spent the final minutes of the Shenandoah game walking behind the E&H bench and consulting with the team trainer.
How extreme was the pain?
“It wasn’t too bad,” McKinney said. “I was just happy to see us win. That was the main thing.”
That selfless approach has been a hallmark for McKinney in Emory.
The former volleyball and basketball at Union has been selected to the All-ODAC second team the past two years in recognition for her scoring, rebounding, passing and defense.
Entering Wednesday’s game at Roanoke, McKinney was averaging 16.3 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game.
Despite having just three seniors on the roster, E&H (11-1, 5-0) has a two-game lead in the ODAC standings
“I really don’t care about scoring or stats,” McKinney said. “Team play will get us where we want to go.”
Senior Peyton Williams knows all about the team-first mentality of McKinney.
In addition to playing together in the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star game as seniors, Williams and McKinney spent a memorable day together at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center on March 12, 2016.
Shortly after Union fell 51-48 to rival Ridgeview for the VHSL Class 2 state title, unbeaten Northwood captured the Class 1 crown as Williams scored 15 points in a 57-52 victory against the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School.
“I’ve truly been blessed with the opportunity to play alongside Sydney in college,” Williams said. “Sydney is not only an amazing athlete, she’s an amazing person.
The 5-foot-10 Williams has emerged as a strong candidate for ODAC player of the year. Relying on leaping ability and sprinter’s speed, Williams averages 16.9 points while connecting on 48.5 percent of her field goal attempts. She’s also contributed 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Williams earned All-ODAC third team honors last season after averaging 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the 22-4 Wasps.
“After we graduated six seniors, we came into this season with an open mind with the new coaching staff,” Williams said. “Once we played a few games and clicked, we realized the potential we had. And that’s been showing.”
Kara Stafford, a 5-9 guard from Sullivan East, is the other senior for the Wasps.
According to Williams, McKinney sets the tone in terms of attitude and work habits.
“Sydney is a very positive person, and she’s always there to lift teammates up when we are down,” Williams said. “Her approach makes us all want to work harder.”
That positive approach never wavers when McKinney battles with her troublesome knee, Williams said.
“We know that Sydney has dealt with a lot of pain, but she never make an issue about it,” Williams said. “She knows that we need her and she goes to work on her in her rehab.”
There is one big commonality between Williams and McKinney.
“We hate to lose,” Williams said. “To me, losing is the worst thing in the world.”
Now that she has surpassed 1,000 points, McKinney is searching for championships.
“Reaching that scoring mark was a huge accomplishment, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” McKinney said. “We have fun working and playing together. And it’s always more fun when you’re winning.”
