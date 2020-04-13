Meredith Willis went out a winner, a fitting conclusion to the illustrious track and field career of the speedster from Southwest Virginia.
Competing for James Madison University in the women’s 200-meter dash at the Eastern College Athletic Conference championships on March 8 in Boston, Willis crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 23.85 seconds.
That established a school record as the previous mark of 23.98 seconds had been owned by Tanique Carter since 2009.
“It was a perfect ending to a track career, because that had been my goal going into the season,” Willis said. “I had gotten the outdoor 200-meter record the previous season, so I wanted the indoor record as well.”
Willis won 13 VHSL state championships at George Wythe High School, claiming the last of those with a victory in the 200-meter dash at the 2015 1A outdoor meet.
History kind of repeated itself last month.
“My mindset going into my last race was mainly normal,” Willis said. “I did my regular warmup and other regular preparations for the race. Right before they called my event it hit me that this was the last race I would ever run in track, the last time I would run around the track. I think I got a little sad, but I looked up in the stands and saw my mom and dad [Judy and Steve] both give me a thumbs up and I got really excited and knew I was ready.”
Willis placed fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.60 seconds) and was a member of the fifth-place 4x400 relay team as she was the highest female point scorer in a meet that featured more than 40 teams.
“She was excellent,” said teammate Alexys Taylor. “On fire. … She is super fast, but she does not give off this attitude that she is greater than everyone, even though she definitely is.”
Willis had missed the 2018-19 indoor track and field season after rupturing her plantar fascia.
“I worked hard after my injury to get back to where I was pre-injury,” Willis said. “I wasn’t sure if I would ever get there, but I stayed positive and pushed myself throughout the season. For that final meet, I wanted to have no regrets coming off the track after that race.”
Entering the world of NCAA Division I track and field after dominating the state’s smallest classification required an adjustment period for Willis, but it didn’t take her long to excel.
“Coming from such a small area, it was overwhelming going into the college track atmosphere to say the least,” Willis said. “I was competing against athletes that ran year-round through AAU and had private coaches and trainers. The first year I was intimidated by this and did not hit my stride until my sophomore year. I realized that I was just as competitive regardless of my previous training background.”
With her days running for the Dukes over, Willis has accepted a job with KPMG, an accounting firm in Washington, D.C., and will be moving to the nation’s capital after graduating in May with a master’s degree in accounting with an audit emphasis.
One of the most decorated athletes in Southwest Virginia history, Willis wrote another chapter in her success story at James Madison.
“It was such a great experience, but a lot of hard work,” Willis said. “I had to learn time management skills early on to balance athletics and academics. It is like going to college with a full-time job. But through track, I have made friendships that will last a lifetime, traveled to some places I would have never gone otherwise and got to do what I love for five years. Overall, it was a rewarding experience.”
