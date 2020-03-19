Megan Gray unleashed a curveball in the seventh inning that Tennessee Tech freshman Paxton Grimes swung at and missed for strike three.
Lipscomb University’s senior softball star had no idea before, during or in the immediate days following that game on March 7 in Nashville that it would be the final pitch she’d throw in the 2020 season for the Bisons.
Like thousands of college athletes across the country, Gray saw her season come to an abrupt halt last week due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and as a senior faces an uncertain future.
The former Honaker High School star and her Lipscomb teammates were preparing to leave for a tournament in St. Louis on Thursday when the news was released.
“We got the text that the tournament was canceled for the weekend around noon,” Gray said. “Then a couple of hours later our entire season was canceled.”
You can imagine the emotions that elicited.
“It was extremely disappointing, and honestly, I still don’t really have the words to describe the feeling,” Gray said. “It’s not the fact that softball ended for me, it’s that it was taken away so suddenly. There’s no way to prepare for that.”
Gray was in the midst of her finest season on the collegiate level.
The right-hander was 7-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 10 starts for the Bisons, while limiting opponents to a .202 batting average. She had struck out 68 batters in 64 2/3 innings.
Gray had twice been named Atlantic Sun Conference pitcher of the week and her only loss came to the University of Tennessee.
She pitched a one-hit shutout against the College of Charleston on Feb. 9, while striking out 17 in a 7-1 win over North Dakota State two weeks later.
“As far as the season was going, I felt like it was everything anyone could hope for in a senior year,” Gray said. “I was getting a lot of starts, I was performing really well and I was so confident in doing it.”
Folks back in her hometown were certainly keeping up with her accomplishments.
“Each time I read an article, tweet and post about how well she was doing this year, I knew it was a pure reflection of her ability, talent and drive that she always had in being a great player,” said Amy Vance Smith, Gray’s coach at Honaker. “Megan’s accomplishments this year come as no surprise to me as I always knew she would be successful at the DI level. It’s heartbreaking that her senior season has been cut short, but she came out strong and proved herself and left her mark forever at Lipscomb softball.”
Now Gray is grappling with what the future might hold.
She is on track to graduate in May with a B.A. degree in psychology.
The NCAA has announced that an extra year of eligibility will be granted to those competing in Division I spring sports.
Gray is still weighing the options of entering the workforce or possibly returning in 2021 for another season of softball at Lipscomb.
“I’m not exactly sure what I’ll do yet,” Gray said. “It’s a hard decision and there are a lot of factors that go into making it.”
