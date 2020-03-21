BRISTOL, Tenn. – A college softball season goes by fast, with 6 to 8 games a week, long bus rides and practices when possible. Add in academics and there isn’t much chance to slow down.
Suddenly, that is no longer the case.
“Somebody said it the other day, we went from 100 to zero just like that,” King softball coach Jake Cockerham said.
That wasn’t the plan, but the coronavirus had other ideas, first forcing the suspension of seasons before the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to the outbreak.
“It has been crazy, it has been wild,” said Cockerham, in his sixth year with the King softball program, including his second as head coach. “I think for coaches, especially for spring sports, we are used to going 100 miles an hour. Now it is just sinking in and now we are finding ways to be productive and do the most we can for our program given the constraints that we have.
“There are recruiting constraints now with the virus and a dead period has opened up so we are just doing everything that we can within our limits.”
Softball has been King’s most successful program in recent seasons, picking up 99 wins over the three previous campaigns. The Tornado was just 11-13 through March 12, but had won four of five after splitting a home twinbill with Carson-Newman the day before the Conference Carolinas opener was slated at Southern Wesleyan in South Carolina.
It never happened.
“A lot developed quickly. Right before the Carson-Newman game is when everything really kind of started picking up and you started hearing about more and more suspensions and cancellations,” Cockerham said. “Carson-Newman was already on their way to come play us when all of this was starting.
“We played the games and even between the games we started hearing about the March Madness tournament and College World Series being canceled. We knew it was a possibility and anything could happen.”
Turns out the final on-field memory for the Tornado was a two-hit masterpiece with five strikeouts and no walks from senior Emma Hughes in a 3-0 win over the Eagles, earning her a third Conference Carolinas pitcher of the week award this season.
“Initially our conference had agreed to suspend, but others were canceling. After everything just kept developing, I think me and our team, they fully expected it to move to where it is now and be over,” Cockerham said. “What we kept saying was to have faith that one way or the other it is going to work out. At the end of the day, it was the probably the best thing to do.”
Life has certainly changed. Sports are now over and so is normal campus life with King beginning online classes on Monday.
“I am here on campus if they need assistance with anything, but it will present some challenges,” said Cockerham, who is still adjusting to not physically being with his team. “One of the things about King is the face-to-face, the relationships they all have with the professors so to not have that, for everything to be done electronically is going to be a big change for a lot of people.”
Nine seniors may have played their final games, although the NCAA has agreed to another year of eligibility for spring sports athletes. All have difficult decisions ahead.
“I have spoken with all them and they are obviously disappointed. It was a weird situation because when we played Carson-Newman, I don’t think we all realized this might be our last game, but we knew it was a possibility,” he said. “What we said is let’s have faith that we are going to be back out here. Then we found out it was over.
“It has been a little bit of a challenge to communicate with my team outside of the phone. I know they are heartbroken big-time.”
Cockerham felt like the Tornado was starting to play their best softball heading into conference play.
“We were about halfway through and we were a little bit up and down in the first half…,” Cockerham said. “We definitely could feel it on our team that we were starting to pick up momentum the last four or six games. That was one of the things that was a little bit hard. You could really feel you were starting to build some momentum right when all this happened.”
Softball at King is still in a good place. In addition to plenty of talented returnees, Cockerham is hopeful that at least some of the seniors will choose to return for another season. As for new recruits, he is communicating with prospects via phone calls, emails and texts, at least until the NCAA-mandated visiting deadline of April 15 passes.
“I do think the future is bright and will continue to be bright,” said Cockerham, who played baseball and served as an assistant coach at King, in addition to spending one season as head coach at Patrick Henry. “We are hoping to get as many seniors to come back as we can. We would like to have all of them back if there is a way we can work it out…
“It has been a good run for sure. It has been fun to watch the program go and we have had just so many good players and good people come through here. It is really fun to be a part of it really, honestly. You get to know the people, help them grow as players, just to be a part of it has been good.”
The time has now come to refocus and prepare for the future. Cockerham figures the country needs all the help it can get to cope with the current crisis.
“There is a responsibility that we all have now to humanity, to do the right thing and do our best to stay healthy so that we can help put an end to this as soon as possible so we can get back,” Cockerham said. “It has been hard. I have had some sad conversations with players. I know some of them are just disappointed, but I think they all agree as well, it is the best thing to do.”
