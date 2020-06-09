According to Emory & Henry athletic director Anne Crutchfield, there are “no easy answers” for college officials regarding the fall sports season and COVID-19.
“We’re planners by nature and we always like to have a road map for the future, but none of us have experienced anything like this,” Crutchfield said. “It’s been frustrating for coaches and athletic directors, and for student-athletes and their families.”
Crutchfield has been involved in multiple Zoom video conferences in recent weeks with officials around the 15-member Old Dominion Athletic Conference. On Monday, she talked with the E&H coaches during a monthly staff meeting.
As far as details regarding schedules and on-campus attendance for sporting events, Crutchfield said no decisions have been made.
“Everything is fluid right now,” Crutchfield said. “We want all of our students to be able to come back to Emory & Henry, and we want our student-athletes to be able to compete as much as they can.
“We will be looking at everything to make the best decisions we can and to keep everyone safe.”
ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said officials around his league have formed working groups to examine a variety of issues. ODAC officials have also reached out to various health and safety officials along with leaders of other college conferences around the country.
“We’ve got a lot of different moving parts that are all going at the same time,” Bankston said. “This situation is unprecedented, so we’re all assisting each other and sharing information.”
The annual ODAC spring meeting was held two weeks ago. Another meeting of ODAC athletic directors is scheduled for the end of June.
“We have every intention to try to provide an athletic opportunity for our student-athletes in the fall,” Bankston said. “What that looks like in terms of a number, return date and first contest date is still a little bit up in the air.”
The NCAA recently announced several guidelines for safely returning on-campus events through its “Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport.”
“From an NCAA Division IIII standpoint, the NCAA has only really placed one stake in the ground and that is a proposal for Aug. 10 for a return to on-field and on-court activities,” Bankston said.
As of Tuesday, ODAC conference games are not scheduled to begin until the third week of September with football. Other ODAC sports will begin late in September.
“We feel pretty good that we will able to provide a valuable conference experience for our student-athletes,” Bankston said.
Other topics under consideration include the length of time needed for pre-season conditioning and travel for non-conference games.
Bankston said it was “way too early” to address the topic of on-campus spectators.
“A lot of that will be left up to state, local and even federal guidelines relating to what people term mass gatherings, and what that number is,” Bankston said. “There is also the issue of whether institutions are comfortable in having the public on campus and if they are able to accommodate the public.”
All the schools in the ODAC, except Guilford, are based in Virginia. The Guilford campus is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“There are still a ton of questions out there, but I feel really good about what the conference is doing from a preparation perspective,” Bankston said. “Hopefully, we will have more concrete information to share as we get closer to August.”
Crutchfield said E&H and other schools are still following the phased reopening plan established by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. On Tuesday, Northam announced that public schools in the state will reopen for the fall semester with specific guidelines designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Each school in the ODAC is looking at its own options,” Crutchfield said. “We’re meeting every three to four weeks to make sure we’re all on the same page and working together.”
The ODAC stretches from northern Virginia-based Shenandoah and Virginia Wesleyan in the Tidewater region of the state, to Randolph-Macon in the Richmond area and E&H in far Southwest Virginia.
“The beauty of being part of the ODAC is that schools have a long history of working well together and doing what’s best for our student-athletes,” Crutchfield said.
Crutchfield had little to say about reports that E&H is exploring a move to the NCAA Division II ranks.
“We’re always looking at options that are going to be a good fit for Emory & Henry,” Crutchfield said.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise competes in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, while King University in Bristol, Tennessee, is a NCAA Division II member with Conference Carolinas.
“Certainly given our geography there are several Division II conferences that are close,” Crutchfield said. “But right now, our primary focus is getting our student-athletes back to campus in the fall and being committed to playing an ODAC schedule. That’s where our attention is.”
