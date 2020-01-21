BriefsKingLogo

King Tornado

 Contributed

Joshua Kim had 11 kills and Sean Kohlhase added seven in King’s 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 home loss to NCAA top-ranked Hawaii on Tuesday night.

Hawaii (9-0) was led by Colton Powell with 10 kills and Chris Galloway and Rado Papapunov with seven kills apiece.

King (2-4) also received 23 assists from Jack Sarnowski.

