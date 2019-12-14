WASHINGTON —Georgetown University might be shorthanded, but former Gate City High School star Mac McClung still has the hot hand.
Four players left Georgetown with plans to transfer, and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim thinks his old rival is better for it.
Georgetown beat Syracuse 89-79 on Saturday afternoon after a rash of transfers plunged the once-proud program in scandal and depleted the roster.
After coach Patrick Ewing told players they still had enough to put together a good season, Mac McClung scored 26 points in 35:45 of playing time, Jagan Mosely scored 16 in 36:46 and Terrell Allen scored 14 in 37:35.
The Hoyas were left with seven scholarship players in their rotation after Josh LeBlanc, Galen Alexander, Myron Gardner and James Akinjo decided to transfer. LeBlanc, Alexander and Gardner were accused of burglary and harassment, and while Akinjo had no involvement in the legal situation, Boeheim credits Georgetown's winning streak to his departure.
“They got rid of a guy that wouldn't pass the ball to anybody and just shot it every time, and that's why they're good now,” Boeheim said. “They've got seven guys who are as good as anybody's, and two guys weren't really contributing at all and another guy was just throwing the ball up all the time.”
McClung, who chestbumped teammate Jahvon Blair after hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half, believes the players left at Georgetown will rally around each other.
“That's what happens when you face challenges,” McClung said. “You either break apart or come together, and I think we've came together.”
McClung had 21 points in the first half alone on Saturday. He is averaging 16.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 43.2 percent from the field.
Losing four players in quick succession forced Georgetown (7-3) to use walk-on George Muresan, son of retired 7-foot-7 NBA player Gheorghe Mursean. In front of their best crowd of the season, the Hoyas didn't look depleted and gave Ewing his first coaching victory against Syracuse.
“It has been a difficult week,” Ewing said. “A lot of things have happened, a lot of things were swirling around, but I thought my guys stepped up.”
Syracuse dropped to 5-5 for its worst 10-game start in 44 seasons under Boeheim, who said, “We're not in a great position, but we're not in as bad a position as everybody thinks we're in.”
Son Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, but the Orange committed 24 fouls to the Hoyas’ 14.
“We're not going to win games if somebody shoots 31 free throws and we shoot nine,” Jim Boeheim said. “That's not going to happen."
World Series-winning Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer took in the game from courtside and received a standing ovation when shown on video screens during the first half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.